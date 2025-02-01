Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Stablecoins Hit Crazy ATH in Major Metric, What's Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    $12,500,000,000: Crypto traders deposited enormous stablecoin liquidity to CEXes in this rally
    Sat, 1/02/2025 - 11:15
    A
    A
    A
    Stablecoins Hit Crazy ATH in Major Metric, What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) supply on major centralized exchanges is rocketing since the bull rally started in early November. Normally, this might be an indicator for the next phase of crypto prices upsurge approaching, CryptoQuant experts say. Meanwhile, the rivalry in the stablecoin segment intensifies.

    $43 billion USDT deposited to exchanges, CryptoQuant indicates bullish signal

    U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest USD-pegged stablecoin, hit a new record in deposits on centralized exchanges. Since the U.S. presidential elections, traders deposited $12.5 billion in USDT on CEXes, major on-chain analytical firm CryptoQuant says.

    Due to this massive USDT liquidity inflow, the net volume of the stablecoin on exchanges surged by 43% in less than three months to hit an all-time high at $43 billion.

    Advertisement

    During the same period, the net capitalization of the stablecoin segment surged from $167 billion to $204 billion, as per CryptoQuant's data. This metric is also on record-breaking levels after a 22.1% upsurge in November-January.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Highlights Ripple's Most Recent Big Milestones
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin May Crash – Time to Get Richer'
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Mini Death Cross Formed, Dogecoin (DOGE) Plummeting Finally Stops, Bitcoin (BTC) Actually in Downtrend?
    Ripple: XRP Buyers Were Buying to Hold

    As stablecoin liquidity can only be used for purchasing Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins, such concentration of stablecoins on CEXes might hint at the next leg of the BTC rally being around the corner.

    To provide context, during the most painful phase of the 2021-2022 crypto recession post-FTX/Alameda collapse, the net volume of stablecoins on centralized exchanges touched $18 billion. The total stablecoin segment market cap was sitting at $140 billion back then, almost 30% lower compared to current values.

    USDC supply rocketing, challenges USDT dominance

    The stablecoin segment remains quite centralized with USDT dominance protecting the 66% level. However, the largest stablecoin is being challenged by key rival USDC by Circle.

    As covered by U.Today previously, CryptoQuant called USDC the fastest-growing stablecoin of recent months. The asset cap surged from $35 billion to over $52 billion in three months.

    Related
    USDT, USDC Stablecoins' Metrics Spell Crypto Rally Coming
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 13:45
    USDT, USDC Stablecoins' Metrics Spell Crypto Rally Coming
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    The position of USDT might be threatened by both inception of new regulated stablecoins like Ripple's RLUSD and MiCA-associated delisting for EU customers.

    Starting Jan. 31, 2025, USDT is unavailable for all European users of Tier 1 exchange Crypto.com due to the new regulatory framework coming into effect.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Tether News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 1, 2025 - 10:54
    Uniswap Founder Flaunts Most Important V4 Feature
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Feb 1, 2025 - 9:50
    Europe Needs Bitcoin (BTC), Ex-Binance CEO Believes
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stablecoins Hit Crazy ATH in Major Metric, What's Next?
    Uniswap Founder Flaunts Most Important V4 Feature
    Europe Needs Bitcoin (BTC), Ex-Binance CEO Believes
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD