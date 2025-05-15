Space and Time, NVIDIA Release Sub-Second ZK Prover for SQL

Advertisement

Space and Time, a flagship platform for blockchain, AI, data and zero-knowledge (ZK), announced today that its ZK prover for SQL queries "Proof of SQL" has reached sub-second proving speeds for analytic queries against one million rows of data.

Powered by NVIDIA, Space and Time's prover achieves sub-second speed

According to the official statement by its team, Space and Time, the first blockchain addressing ZK encryption for external data, managed to hit sub-second proving speed for its SQL prover. The milestone is accomplished thanks to the integration of NVIDIA computation power.

As of May 2025, the prover is the fastest on the market for proving SQL queries with zero-knowledge (ZK) instruments.

Proof of SQL is a novel ZK circuit designed to verify the accuracy and integrity of SQL database queries. The prover can be integrated into any SQL database, centralized or decentralized, and is already securing some of the most prominent Web3 apps, AI protocols, financial institutions and enterprises.

Jay White, PhD, Cofounder and Head of Research at MakeInfinite Labs, and the inventor of the Proof of SQL protocol, highlights the importance of the release for the entire ecosystem of data logistics solutions in Web3:

Space and Time is at the forefront of building fast, practical ZK for real-world workloads and applications. Our collaboration with NVIDIA and use of their technology is critical in realizing this vision. We’re thrilled by the progress of Proof of SQL and look forward to continuing to build with the NVIDIA team to usher in the next generation of AI and blockchain applications, powered by ZK.

Proof of SQL uses NVIDIA’s accelerated computing and its own custom GPU acceleration framework to process large data volumes faster than any other solution on the market.

Proof-of-SQL tool available for developers on GitHub

Proof of SQL is available on GitHub for developers and enterprises that want to integrate ZK into their database and develop next-generation applications with verifiable data.

In the latest benchmarks published on GitHub, the protocol can execute analytic queries over one million-row tables in less than a second on NVIDIA GPUs.

As covered by U.Today previously, Space and Time finally launched its mainnet on May 8, 2025. The staking of SXT ERC-20 token was also activated.

Previously, the founding entity of the protocol secured $50 million in funding from Microsoft's VC arm.