Advertisement
Advertisement

    Microsoft-Backed Space and Time Finally Go Live in Mainnet

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 8/05/2025 - 14:00
    Space and Time, first-ever blockchain for all kinds of ZK-proven data, debuts on permissionless mainnet
    Advertisement
    Microsoft-Backed Space and Time Finally Go Live in Mainnet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Microsoft-backed blockchain for zero-knowledge (ZK)-proven data, Space and Time, announces the inception of its fully permissionless mainnet. It indexes data from multiple blockchains and processes it in a production-ready format.

    Space and Time announces mainnet debut

    According to the official statement by its team, Space and Time, the first-ever ZK-powered blockchain network indexing Web2 and Web3 data, goes live in mainnet. Space and Time is designed to deliver ZK-proven data to smart contracts to power a new generation of data-driven crypto applications.

    From the very first releases, Space and Time indexes data streams from all major programmable networks, including Ethereum, and stores it across a decentralized network of database validators. 

    Advertisement

    Developers can access, query ZK-prove and connect this data back to their smart contract using Proof of SQL, Space and Time’s sub-second ZK coprocessor for SQL database queries.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Skyrockets 112% in Volume as Price Turns Bullish Green
    Breaking: Coinbase Buys Deribit for Nearly $3 Billion
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Another All-Time High Third Week in Row
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Is Your Defense In Current Global Insanity - ‘Prepare for Crash’

    Scott Dykstra, Contributor #001 at Space and Time, highlights the importance of SxT mainnet launch for the entire dApps ecosystem:

    Prior to Space and Time, onchain applications had no way to query basic user data from a database of blockchain activity without introducing security risks and tampering. In addition, enterprises had no way to securely connect their cloud databases with smart contracts. Today we’re thrilled to announce the mainnet launch of Space and Time, which will empower developers to build sophisticated, data-driven onchain applications secured by cryptographic proofs.

    Space and Time was created by MakeInfinite Labs, a frontier protocol research lab that is backed by Microsoft and working alongside major financial institutions. 

    Sourcing reliable blockchain data for AI agents

    Nate Holiday, CEO of MakeInfinite Labs and cofounder of Space and Time, welcomes the release and invites all entrepreneurs to roll out their apps on SxT:

    At MakeInfinite Labs, we’re focused on building foundational infrastructure to enable the next generation of crypto applications. Contributing core technologies like Proof of SQL and the original architecture of Space and Time is part of that vision. We’re excited to see the ecosystem take this work forward and unlock new possibilities for verifiable, data-driven applications.

    Smart contracts today cannot natively access historical, cross-chain or off-chain data, which limits the complexity of on-chain apps. The next wave of on-chain innovation — spanning everything from dynamic financial instruments to data-rich AI agents and tokenized real-world systems — will require a trustless database layer for complex data retrieval. 

    Space and Time enables this with a verifiable, decentralized database network that gives smart contracts the ability to query the full history of Ethereum and beyond.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 8, 2025 - 13:58
    XRP Skyrockets 112% in Volume as Price Turns Bullish Green
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    May 8, 2025 - 13:36
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 8
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Skyrockets 112% in Volume as Price Turns Bullish Green
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 8
    Breaking: Coinbase Buys Deribit for Nearly $3 Billion
    Show all