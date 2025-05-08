Microsoft-Backed Space and Time Finally Go Live in Mainnet

Advertisement

Microsoft-backed blockchain for zero-knowledge (ZK)-proven data, Space and Time, announces the inception of its fully permissionless mainnet. It indexes data from multiple blockchains and processes it in a production-ready format.

Space and Time announces mainnet debut

According to the official statement by its team, Space and Time, the first-ever ZK-powered blockchain network indexing Web2 and Web3 data, goes live in mainnet. Space and Time is designed to deliver ZK-proven data to smart contracts to power a new generation of data-driven crypto applications.

The ticker is SXT.



SXT is the native token of Space and Time, designed to sustain a decentralized, permissionless ecosystem that rewards participants for contributing high-quality datasets, securing cryptographically-tamperproof tables, and delivering sub-second ZK proofs to… pic.twitter.com/OYtPoJoipl — Space and Time (@SpaceandTimeDB) May 5, 2025

From the very first releases, Space and Time indexes data streams from all major programmable networks, including Ethereum, and stores it across a decentralized network of database validators.

Advertisement

Developers can access, query ZK-prove and connect this data back to their smart contract using Proof of SQL, Space and Time’s sub-second ZK coprocessor for SQL database queries.

Scott Dykstra, Contributor #001 at Space and Time, highlights the importance of SxT mainnet launch for the entire dApps ecosystem:

Prior to Space and Time, onchain applications had no way to query basic user data from a database of blockchain activity without introducing security risks and tampering. In addition, enterprises had no way to securely connect their cloud databases with smart contracts. Today we’re thrilled to announce the mainnet launch of Space and Time, which will empower developers to build sophisticated, data-driven onchain applications secured by cryptographic proofs.

Space and Time was created by MakeInfinite Labs, a frontier protocol research lab that is backed by Microsoft and working alongside major financial institutions.

Sourcing reliable blockchain data for AI agents

Nate Holiday, CEO of MakeInfinite Labs and cofounder of Space and Time, welcomes the release and invites all entrepreneurs to roll out their apps on SxT:

At MakeInfinite Labs, we’re focused on building foundational infrastructure to enable the next generation of crypto applications. Contributing core technologies like Proof of SQL and the original architecture of Space and Time is part of that vision. We’re excited to see the ecosystem take this work forward and unlock new possibilities for verifiable, data-driven applications.

Smart contracts today cannot natively access historical, cross-chain or off-chain data, which limits the complexity of on-chain apps. The next wave of on-chain innovation — spanning everything from dynamic financial instruments to data-rich AI agents and tokenized real-world systems — will require a trustless database layer for complex data retrieval.

Space and Time enables this with a verifiable, decentralized database network that gives smart contracts the ability to query the full history of Ethereum and beyond.