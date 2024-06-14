Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 863% in Major Indicator: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Significant token burns can have major impact on Shiba Inu's market dynamics
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 12:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 863% in Major Indicator: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency has experienced a significant boost in its token burn rate, according to the latest data from Shibburn. Over the past 24 hours, the token burn rate of Shiba Inu has surged an astounding 863.58%, with a total of 107,081,056 SHIB tokens burned. This brings the total number of SHIB tokens burned over the last week to 368,456,226.

    Advertisement

    Token burning is a process in which a portion of tokens are permanently removed from circulation, reducing the total supply. This deflationary mechanism is employed to increase scarcity and potentially drive up the token's value. For Shiba Inu, a meme coin known for its massive supply, significant burns can have a major impact on its market dynamics.

    Shiba Inu's market performance

    Despite the impressive burn rate, SHIB's price has remained relatively low in recent days, mirroring trends in the broader crypto market. As of the latest data, SHIB is trading at $0.00002176, marking a modest increase of 0.41% in the past 24 hours. However, the trading volume has seen a significant decline, down 56.62% to $340.81 million.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Pain and Pump for Bitcoin Price
    JPMorgan Issues Major Bitcoin Warning as BTC Price Plunges
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Its Way to Reversal, Solana (SOL) Hanging From Edge, Ethereum (ETH ) Lost $3,500

    From a technical perspective, Shiba Inu presents a mixed picture. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for SHIB stands at 39.71. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, with readings below 30 indicating an asset is oversold and above 70 indicating overbought. An RSI of 39.71 suggests that SHIB is currently in neutral to slightly bearish territory.

    On a more optimistic note, SHIB's price remains above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). These moving averages are widely watched indicators that help smooth out price action over a given period. Trading above these averages is typically seen as a bullish sign, suggesting that SHIB's long-term trend may still be positive despite recent price weakness.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image XRP Case: Ripple Hits Back at SEC Using TerraForm Labs Ruling
    Jun 14, 2024 - 12:26
    XRP Case: Ripple Hits Back at SEC Using TerraForm Labs Ruling
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image DOGE Founder Breaks Silence on Which Crypto Will Go Up or Down Next
    Jun 14, 2024 - 12:26
    DOGE Founder Breaks Silence on Which Crypto Will Go Up or Down Next
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    related image Over $372 Million Worth of Solana (SOL) Shift Hands: Details
    Jun 14, 2024 - 12:26
    Over $372 Million Worth of Solana (SOL) Shift Hands: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Get Ready for the iGaming and TECH Summer Run-Off on Strava
    FINNOVEX South Africa 2024: Empowering the Financial Renaissance
    ONI DEX: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 863% in Major Indicator: Details
    XRP Case: Ripple Hits Back at SEC Using TerraForm Labs Ruling
    DOGE Founder Breaks Silence on Which Crypto Will Go Up or Down Next
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD