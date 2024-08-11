Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Rips Chart Apart as Bulls Lock In

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Today, an interesting development was spotted on the price chart of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) . Since the start of the new daily candlestick, the price of SHIB showed a rapid increase of almost 5%, peaking at $0.0000147 — the highest price for the Shiba Inu token in eight days.

Advertisement

The spike was accompanied by a surge in trading volume, indicating strong buying activity at the time. Then, however, the price of SHIB lost its gains, falling even below the day's opening price, leaving a large wick on the daily candlestick price chart.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

This wick, marking the high and low points of the day, raises a key question.

Will wick be filled?

That is perhaps the most interesting question at the moment. As things stand, someone big, or maybe a group of big investors, started buying SHIB today, which drove the price higher.

On the one hand, it shows that there are buyers willing to buy the Shiba Inu token at current levels. On the other hand, the pump and dump that followed may indicate that the order block for SHIB is thin and subject to increased volatility. This can make the price of SHIB unstable and could present challenges in predicting SHIB’s price movement in the short term.