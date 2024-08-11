    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Rips Chart Apart as Bulls Lock In

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) skyrockets 5% to $0.0000147, then crashes; what's driving wild volatility?
    Sun, 11/08/2024 - 14:03
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Rips Chart Apart as Bulls Lock In
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Today, an interesting development was spotted on the price chart of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB). Since the start of the new daily candlestick, the price of SHIB showed a rapid increase of almost 5%, peaking at $0.0000147 — the highest price for the Shiba Inu token in eight days.

    Advertisement

    The spike was accompanied by a surge in trading volume, indicating strong buying activity at the time. Then, however, the price of SHIB lost its gains, falling even below the day's opening price, leaving a large wick on the daily candlestick price chart.

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    This wick, marking the high and low points of the day, raises a key question.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on Key Flaw of Bitcoin
    Bitcoin (BTC) Forms First 2024 Death Cross: Details
    Tether Responds to $2.4 Billion Demand in Celsius's Lawsuit
    'Death Wish': Ex-SEC Official Slams Morgan Stanley Over Bitcoin ETFs

    Will wick be filled?

    That is perhaps the most interesting question at the moment. As things stand, someone big, or maybe a group of big investors, started buying SHIB today, which drove the price higher.

    Related
    SHIB Prediction for August 11
    Sun, 08/11/2024 - 12:44
    SHIB Prediction for August 11
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    On the one hand, it shows that there are buyers willing to buy the Shiba Inu token at current levels. On the other hand, the pump and dump that followed may indicate that the order block for SHIB is thin and subject to increased volatility. This can make the price of SHIB unstable and could present challenges in predicting SHIB’s price movement in the short term.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 11, 2024 - 13:44
    XRP Prediction for August 11
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Aug 11, 2024 - 13:08
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Uses Winston Churchill for New Advice
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mario Mosböck Partners With CoinPoker to Build the Best Online Poker Site, Showcasing PoR on the Blockchain
    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Rips Chart Apart as Bulls Lock In
    XRP Prediction for August 11
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Uses Winston Churchill for New Advice
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD