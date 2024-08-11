    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Prediction for August 11

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has bounce back of SHIB ended yet?
    Sun, 11/08/2024 - 12:44
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The last day of the week is mainly bullish, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has increased by 0.56% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is returning to the local support level of $0.00001406. If buyers fail to seize the initiative by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout followed by a further drop to the $0.00001390 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the bar is about to close far from today's peak. If nothing changes, bears may be back in the game again, which can lead to a test of the $0.000014 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the support level of $0.00001266. 

    If the weekly candle closes around the current prices, traders may witness sideways trading in the area of $0.000013-$0.000015 over the next few days.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001415 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

