SHIB Prediction for August 11

The last day of the week is mainly bullish, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has increased by 0.56% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is returning to the local support level of $0.00001406. If buyers fail to seize the initiative by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout followed by a further drop to the $0.00001390 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the bar is about to close far from today's peak. If nothing changes, bears may be back in the game again, which can lead to a test of the $0.000014 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the support level of $0.00001266.

If the weekly candle closes around the current prices, traders may witness sideways trading in the area of $0.000013-$0.000015 over the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001415 at press time.