Shiba Inu on Track for Its Biggest Monthly Gains Since Start of 2022: Details

Mon, 10/31/2022 - 15:52
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
SHIB's price increased by over 30% on just Oct. 29 to $0.00001519
Shiba Inu on Track for Its Biggest Monthly Gains Since Start of 2022: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu registered its biggest monthly gains so far in 2022 in February, finishing the month up 20.33%. Shiba Inu attempted a replica of the action in July, closing the month 13% higher. Shiba Inu might be on track to repeat a similar action given its recent price surge.

SHIB's price increased by over 30% on Oct. 29 to $0.00001519, the highest price since August 2022. The upswing on Shiba Inu was part of a bigger increase that began on Oct. 25, which caused its price to increase more than 54% within this period.

According to on-chain analytics company Santiment, the self-described "Dogecoin Killer," SHIB, has historically rallied with Dogecoin. The latter enjoyed immense gains after Elon Musk purchased Twitter. The impressive rise in the SHIB price also drew significant volumes.

A close above the $0.000013 mark and even higher at $0.000015 is needed, however, for SHIB to mark its next biggest monthly gain since February. At the time of publication, SHIB was changing hands at $0.0000124, up 1.12% in the last 24 hours.

Whale trading volumes spike 266%

Per WhaleStats data, SHIB ranked among the top 10 assets in terms of trading volume among the 100 biggest ETH whales. An analysis of the top 100 Shiba Inu holders by crypto data tracker indicates the 24-hour trading volume for this category of addresses has risen by 266%.

This corresponded with an increase in the average SHIB balance of these large holders.

Related
SHIB Burn Rate Climbs by 443% As Price Reaches Six-week High

According to IntoTheBlock data, SHIB is now seeing its highest percentage of long-term holders, setting a new milestone in the metric. The percentage of long-term holders, or "hodlers," has jumped to 44%, the highest so far, while that of midterm speculators continues to decline. Meanwhile, the percentage of short-term holders has held relatively steady.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 31
10/31/2022 - 17:08
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 31
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 54 Million XRP Sent to Bitstamp As Price Drops 6%, Here’s Why It Might Be Important
10/31/2022 - 16:56
54 Million XRP Sent to Bitstamp As Price Drops 6%, Here’s Why It Might Be Important
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cosmos 2.0 (ATOM) Proposal Voting Campaign Has Started: Details
10/31/2022 - 16:12
Cosmos 2.0 (ATOM) Proposal Voting Campaign Has Started: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov