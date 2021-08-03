SEC vs. Ripple: Judge Allows Brad Garlinghouse to Seek Docs from Binance

Tue, 08/03/2021 - 18:59
Alex Dovbnya
The court has approved Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s request for seeking documents from Binance
SEC vs. Ripple: Judge Allows Brad Garlinghouse to Seek Docs from Binance
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s motion to obtain international discovery has been granted by Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn.

As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse is seeking to obtain documents about his XRP trading records from Binance Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of the Binance exchange that is based in the Cayman Islands.

The court will arrange the delivery of a letter of request to the Central Authority of Cayman Island on Garlinghouse’s behalf after communicating with counsel.

The motion was widely expected to be granted since there was no opposition from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In June, Garlinghouse and Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen were also allowed to obtain evidence from Bitfinex, Bitstamp, OKEx, and other exchanges.
Alex Dovbnya

