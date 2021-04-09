OGN Trading to Kick Off on Coinbase Pro Today

News
Fri, 04/09/2021 - 16:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase Pro prepares to launch trading with OGN token a couple of hours from now
OGN Trading to Kick Off on Coinbase Pro Today
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Less than two hours remain before Coinbase Pro crypto trading giant kicks off the trading of Origin Protocol tokens (ORN), a press release states.

The exchange has already enabled deposits and withdrawals, but trading will start on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Thousands of U.S. users are already eager to lay their hands on OGN via Coinbase.

7144_0
Image via Twitter

Why Coinbase is important for OGN project

Coinbase is the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency trading venue and plans to go public via direct listing later this month. Besides, this is the easiest and most common way for U.S. retail investors to purchase crypto.

Therefore, listing on Coinbase gives a not-very-well-known cryptocurrency big exposure. According to the press release, in the past several weeks, the OGN team has already been contacted by thousands of U.S.-based retail investors who asked how they can buy the token.

Coinbase Pro will provide a retail onramp into OGN via USD.

7144_2
Image via Coinbase

Related
Theta Labs to Bring NFTs to Millions of Poker Fans

OGN's focus on DeFi and NFTs

Origin Protocol was launched back in 2017, the year in which Bitcoin reached its peak of $20,000 and the heavenly year for ICOs.

They launched on Ethereum and then migrated to their own mainnet a year later. Since then, the team has been focusing on DeFi and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The platform has been in collaboration with numerous partners, including Google, Amazon and Samsung.

Origin Protocol has already launched NFTs, and now it is cooperating with such famous creators as Lupe Fiasco and Jake Paul in order to make more NFTs.

The platform has its own NFT Launchpad where, in the near future, multiple creators will kick off their non-fungible tokens.

OGN is a governance and value accrual token to be used on the Origin Platform and with products made on it.

#Coinbase News #DeFi News #Cryptocurrency Trading
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Miners Accumulate Another 8,874 Bitcoin: Glassnode
News
04/03/2021 - 09:46

Miners Accumulate Another 8,874 Bitcoin: Glassnode
Yuri Molchan
article image NFTs Slammed by Legendary Investor Naval Ravikant, Here's Why
News
04/05/2021 - 12:55

NFTs Slammed by Legendary Investor Naval Ravikant, Here's Why
Vladislav Sopov
article image SEC Used to Call XRP Digital Currency, Has to Explain in Court Why It Backs Off Now: Lawyer Jeremy Hogan
News
04/06/2021 - 12:26

SEC Used to Call XRP Digital Currency, Has to Explain in Court Why It Backs Off Now: Lawyer Jeremy Hogan

Yuri Molchan
thecryptobuds