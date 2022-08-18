James Rodríguez Zurda NFT Auction Completed Successfully

Award-winning Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez concludes his pioneering NFT sale campaign.

James Rodríguez NFTs sold on ZKSpace: Details

According to the statement shared by ZKSpace , a first-ever NFT marketplace based on Ethereum’s Layer 2 mechanisms with zero-knowledge rollups (ZKRs), its partner James Rodríguez has sold his first commemorative NFT collection.

👏Auction has been closed👏



🔨11.3 ETH for Platinum, thx yall for showing mad love❤



🎁Mystery Box Sale is NOW OPEN, let's go!



Link to Mystery Box Sale 🔗https://t.co/2sebhXwPnt



Guidance on How to Purchase🔗https://t.co/XGtSsiQxrO#NFTCommunity #ZKSpace #Web3 pic.twitter.com/D16OrguUba — ZKSpace (@ZKSpaceOfficial) August 17, 2022

This sale was organized by ZKSpace on Aug. 15, 2022, following a massive whitelist giveaway campaign in June and July.

The Platinum NFT (that displays Best Midfielder of the 2014/15 Liga BBVA season) was sold for 11.3 ETH or about $21,400; 40 addresses placed bids for this unique item. The Gold NFTs were sold for up to 2.5 Ethers each.

Ads

The new collection dubbed Zurda (“left foot” in Spanish) was designed to commemorate the most impressive moments in the career of James Rodríguez, the most popular Colombian footballer.

Image by ZKSpace

The collection included 1 Platinum, 10 Gold, 400 Silver and 1,089 Bronze NFTs; in total, 1,500 assets were offered for sale. Every NFT is associated with a moment in Rodriguez's career. He played for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Everton FC, winning a list of honors, including two Champions Leagues, two FIFA Club World Cups and a World Cup Golden Boot.

The most impressive NFTs were issued in Platinum and Gold categories; these collections demonstrate crucial moments of James’ career including 2014 Puskas Award-winning goal.

"Physical" merch for lucky NFT winners

On Aug. 17, 2022, the Mystery Box NFTs sale will be organized: users will be able to win random sets of tokenized and "physical" collectibles. The price of Mystery Boxes is set at 0.15 ETH; whitelisted participants can get them at reduced prices of 0.12 ETH.

Besides digital collectibles, participants in the Mystery Box sale will be able to draw signed jerseys and photos - which ZKSpace has demonstrated on its Twitter page.

Also, winners will have access to multiple virtual events on ZKSpace, including stake-to-earn campaigns, future NFT giveaways and ZKSpace Football Metaverse in celebration of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As covered by U.Today previously, James Rodríguez partnered with ZKSpace in May 2022. The release of the Zurda collection and associated giveaways were the first joint partnership initiatives.