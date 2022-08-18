James Rodríguez Zurda NFT Auction Completed Successfully

Thu, 08/18/2022 - 07:17
article image
Vladislav Sopov
ZKSpace NFT marketplace shares details of James Rodríguez NFT sale
James Rodríguez Zurda NFT Auction Completed Successfully
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Award-winning Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez concludes his pioneering NFT sale campaign.

James Rodríguez NFTs sold on ZKSpace: Details

According to the statement shared by ZKSpace, a first-ever NFT marketplace based on Ethereum’s Layer 2 mechanisms with zero-knowledge rollups (ZKRs), its partner James Rodríguez has sold his first commemorative NFT collection.

This sale was organized by ZKSpace on Aug. 15, 2022, following a massive whitelist giveaway campaign in June and July.

The Platinum NFT (that displays Best Midfielder of the 2014/15 Liga BBVA season) was sold for 11.3 ETH or about $21,400; 40 addresses placed bids for this unique item. The Gold NFTs were sold for up to 2.5 Ethers each.

The new collection dubbed Zurda (“left foot” in Spanish) was designed to commemorate the most impressive moments in the career of James Rodríguez, the most popular Colombian footballer.

111
Image by ZKSpace

The collection included 1 Platinum, 10 Gold, 400 Silver and 1,089 Bronze NFTs; in total, 1,500 assets were offered for sale. Every NFT is associated with a moment in Rodriguez's career. He played for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Everton FC, winning a list of honors, including two Champions Leagues, two FIFA Club World Cups and a World Cup Golden Boot.

The most impressive NFTs were issued in Platinum and Gold categories; these collections demonstrate crucial moments of James’ career including 2014 Puskas Award-winning goal.

"Physical" merch for lucky NFT winners

On Aug. 17, 2022, the Mystery Box NFTs sale will be organized: users will be able to win random sets of tokenized and "physical" collectibles. The price of Mystery Boxes is set at 0.15 ETH; whitelisted participants can get them at reduced prices of 0.12 ETH.

Besides digital collectibles, participants in the Mystery Box sale will be able to draw signed jerseys and photos - which ZKSpace has demonstrated on its Twitter page.

Also, winners will have access to multiple virtual events on ZKSpace, including stake-to-earn campaigns, future NFT giveaways and ZKSpace Football Metaverse in celebration of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Related
Football Legend James Rodríguez Partners with ZKSea NFT Marketplace to Launch 1500 Commemorative NFTs

As covered by U.Today previously, James Rodríguez partnered with ZKSpace in May 2022. The release of the Zurda collection and associated giveaways were the first joint partnership initiatives.

#ZKSpace
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein
08/18/2022 - 10:55
SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 3 Reasons to Watch XRP Closely as Price Performance May Surprise You
08/18/2022 - 10:39
3 Reasons to Watch XRP Closely as Price Performance May Surprise You
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Investment Products Now Available to Clients of Major German Banks
08/18/2022 - 10:28
Cardano Investment Products Now Available to Clients of Major German Banks
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide