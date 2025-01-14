Advertisement
    io.net, Injective Team up for Decentralized AI Breakthroughs

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    io.net integrates Injective's iAgent AI agent framework, unlocks new opportunities for decentralized AI
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 15:01
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Solana-centric io.net, a decentralized GPU ecosystem, and veteran programmable L1 Injective have announced a collaboration to explore the integration of Injective’s iAgent AI agent framework with io.net’s decentralized compute network.

    io.net integrates Injective’s iAgent for data

    io.net, a global decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) network, has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with Injective, a high-performance L1 for on-chain transactions. With this collaboration, io.net is set to explore iAgent, Injective's first AI agent-based SDK.

    Technically, iAgent is designed to enable the integration of AI-powered functionalities with blockchain operations. Using large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI, iAgent allows users to send payments, execute on-chain trades, and perform other blockchain activities through AI-driven commands. The SDK was publicly launched on Nov. 19.

    Tausif Ahmed, Chief Business Development Officer of io.net, stresses that the introduction of iAgent to the global io.net ecosystem will unlock new opportunities for digital businesses:

    This collaboration reflects our shared goal of creating practical solutions for developers and engineers. By combining io.net’s decentralized compute infrastructure with Injective’s AI agent frameworks and tools, we aim to address key challenges in the AI and blockchain space by lowering barriers to entry for builders everywhere.

    As part of the collaboration, the two organizations will explore how Injective's iAgent framework can work with io.net's decentralized GPU network to improve computational capabilities, as well as potential uses of io.net's GPU pricing and data feeds in future on-chain financial products that Injective may create.

    10,000 GPUs and CPUs to fuel new integration

    Eric Chen, CEO and cofounder of Injective Labs, is excited by the inception of a new phase in his company's progress in the decentralized AI segment:

    AI using blockchain rails has exploded in recent months and we’re thrilled to see increasing adoption of iAgent bringing AI on-chain. Now having io.net’s support with their decentralized compute platform to serve on-chain AI developer’s needs, can further expand the use cases and innovation in the burgeoning DeFAI sector.

    The collaboration is aimed at advancing the intersection of decentralized computing and artificial intelligence by leveraging io.net’s distributed infrastructure, which includes over 10,000 cluster-ready GPUs and CPUs. 

    This integration seeks to provide AI practitioners with tools to train, fine-tune and deploy machine learning models using decentralized resources.

    As covered by U.Today previously, io.net kickstarted 2025 with integration with Alpha Network for new-gen security in AI.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

