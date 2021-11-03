lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Ethereum Futures ETF to Appear Earlier Than Spot BTC ETF, Here's Why

News
Wed, 11/03/2021 - 08:27
article image
Arman Shirinyan
At the current rate, we might see Ethereum ETF earlier than physically-backed BItcoin fund
Ethereum Futures ETF to Appear Earlier Than Spot BTC ETF, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bloomberg Intelligence stated that U.S. regulators are more likely to approve the new Ethereum futures-based ETFs rather than approving the physically-backed Bitcoin ETF, which would have significant advantages over current products on the market.

woj
woj

According to James Seyffart, the Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, most market participants agree on the fact that a physically-backed ETF will almost instantly overtake the volume and capitalization of existing products on the market due to being a more convenient solution for getting exposure to the market.

Ethereum rallies
Source: Bloomberg

Seyffart has also assumed that the Ethereum futures exchange-traded fund might be approved by the regulator in the first quarter of the next year. Though a futures-based fund is not the best solution for institutional clients, it could still replicate the Bitcoin ETF's success that attracted $1.2 billion to the market in the first week of trading.

Related
Elon Musk Named New Fake Board Chairman of Dogecoin

The second approved Bitcoin ETF by Valkyrie could not repeat ProShares' success and saw a quieter start on the market. But the launch of such products itself still signals overall adoption and acceptance of the crypto on Wall Street.

The approval of the Ethereum ETF will only be possible after the SEC or its chair, Gensler, will state that the regulator is available to provide protection for future users of financial products. Direct exposure to Ethereum will not be available in the foreseeable future, or at least until the regulator gives the green light for a physically-backed Bitcoin ETF.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu Network Activity Drops to Summer Levels
11/03/2021 - 13:03
Shiba Inu Network Activity Drops to Summer Levels
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin's Illiquid Supply Hits New ATH as Users Withdraw BTC from Exchanges
11/03/2021 - 12:52
Bitcoin's Illiquid Supply Hits New ATH as Users Withdraw BTC from Exchanges
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Elon Musk's Tweet Pushes Floki Inu up 20%
11/03/2021 - 10:35
Elon Musk's Tweet Pushes Floki Inu up 20%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan