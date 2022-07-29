Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 29

Original U.Today article

Does Bitcoin have any power left to keep the growth going to $25,000?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keep dominating as most of the coins remain in the green zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by almost 4% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in the middle of the narrow channel between the support at $23,452 and the resistance at $24,445.

If buyers can hold the price above $24,000, the breakout of $24,000 may lead to the test of the $25,000 mark soon.

On the bigger time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) is also looking bullish as bears could not seize the initiative after the false breakout of the $24,280 mark. If the daily candle closes near this level, there are high chances to get to the $25,500 area within the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps rising after the false breakout of the mirror level at $22,000. In this case, the more likely scenario is the test of the nearest resistance at $25,400 until the end of the upcoming month.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,055 at press time.