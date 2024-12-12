Balancer Partners With AAVE to Launch v3

Balancer, a permissionless automated market maker (AMM) platform, has unveiled Balancer v3, a significant upgrade poised to revolutionize decentralized finance (DeFi).

The new version emphasizes liquidity optimization and developer empowerment, introducing features like 100% Boosted Pools, a Hooks Framework and key strategic partnerships to enhance its capabilities.

Aave, serving as the primary launch partner for Balancer v3, will integrate 100% Boosted Pools to deliver superior liquidity solutions to its users.

Boosted Pools represent a major innovation in passive liquidity management, enabling all underlying capital to be routed into external yield markets while maintaining available liquidity for swaps. With a single click, liquidity providers can optimize yields and engage in efficient DeFi markets.

“Aave’s integration with Balancer v3 is a milestone for both ecosystems,” said Fernando Martinelli, cofounder of Balancer. “Together, we’re delivering a liquidity solution that’s efficient, scalable, and accessible for everyone in DeFi.”

Aave's collaboration is instrumental in the initial deployment of Boosted Pools, highlighting the compatibility between Balancer's modular architecture and Aave's extensive liquidity ecosystem. Other notable DeFi partners are anticipated to adopt this feature, broadening its application across the sector.

To ensure security and stability, Balancer v3 has undergone extensive audits by top industry firms, including Trail of Bits, Spearbit and Certora.