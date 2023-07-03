AngelBlock Joins Aleph Zero Ecosystem Program, Shares Major Update on SOLA-X Funding

Cross-chain DeFi hub SOLA-X already secured $680,000 via its SAX token sale on AngelBlock platform
AngelBlock, a novel decentralized fundraising solution for Web3 projects, shares a major update of its ongoing token sale organized by the SOLA-X universal DeFi liquidity hub and cross-chain aggregator. Also, it reveals the new details of its contribution to the Aleph Zero ecosystem funding program.

SOLA-X secures $680,000 on AngelBlock, sale up and running

According to the official announcement shared by AngelBlock, a decentralized fundraising machine, its client, SOLA-X, sees its token sale campaign smashing through an impressive $680,000 milestone.

Working with "regular" swap protocol interfaces, the SOLA-X platform addresses two major problems in the DeFi segment for investors and liquidity providers, i.e., impermanent loss and low APY rates. To provide context, SOLA-x is going to offer at least 20% APYs for its liquidity programs.

The protocol will be deployed simultaneously on Solana (SOL), as well as on Sei (SEI) and Cosmos (ATOM).  Meanwhile, its fundraising, governance and utility asset SAX is already live on Ethereum (ETH).

The ongoing phase of the SOLA-X token sale on AngelBlock was launched with $50,000 in softcap and $200,000 in expected raise. SAX token is available at $0.0174 only; enthusiasts can invest between $100 and $50,000. U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) is accepted on AngelBlock.

The SOLA-x fundraising round will be closed on July 8, 2023, the AngelBlock team highlights.

AngelBlock becomes part of Aleph Zero ecosystem funding program: Details

Also, in June 2023, AngelBlock scored participation in the Aleph Zero ecosystem funding program. Aleph Zero is a novel L1 blockchain focused on solving scalability and security issues in modern ways.

As part of its ecosystem program, AngelBlock is going to host token sale campaigns of Aleph Zero-based protocols in 2023 and beyond.

As reported by U.Today previously, AngelBlock is a decentralized ecosystem designed as a meeting point for investors and projects. Through a totally on-chain platform, AngelBlock helps early-stage products raise their first funds.

AngelBlock Introduces Fully Decentralized Fundraising Protocol and its THOL Token

Utility token THOL is a backbone element of AngelBlock's tokenomic design and community strategy.

