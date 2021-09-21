Amasa Raises $1.5 Million in Funding, Animoca Brands Led the Round

Amasa, a novel financial management instrument, shares the details of its successful funding

With a clutch of high-profile VCs on board, Amasa is going to unveil a one-of-a-kind micropayment stream dashboard.

Amasa completes strategic funding round with $1.5 million raised

According to the press release shared with U.Today, Amasa has successfully completed its strategic funding round.

In total, its team raises $1.5 million from a group of top-notch VC funds and angel investors. Animoca Brands, the number one VC conglomerate in the segment of NFT products, led the round.

Also, OKEx Block Dream Ventures, SkyVision Capital, Spark Digital Capital, Momentum 6, LD Capital, Double Peak, Maeve Ventures and Moonwhale Ventures supported the round.

Polygon's (formerly Matic) Sandeep Nailwal and Yield Guild Games' Gabby Dizon also participated in this outstanding funding.

Building user-centric product for GameFi and NFT metaverses

James C.K. Ho, director of strategic partnerships at Animoca Brands, emphasizes the importance of this funding for the entire decentralization industry:

As true proponents of decentralisation and fair wealth distribution, we see Amasa as playing a pivotal role in mass adoption of the earning potential web3 and DeFi provides. This will create increased value, not only for Animoca’s portfolio of projects but for the entire blockchain ecosystem.

William Birks, Amasa co-founder and core contributor, is certain that with such a solid backing, Amasa is able to build the first-ever "micro income streams" ecosystem:

Amasa is excited to be supported by firms like Animoca Brands that are innovating in key areas for us like play to earn gaming. Amasa’s mission is to help everyone in the world capitalise on micro income streams. Having this strong group of early supporters behind us really expands our resources and brings valuable networks to leverage as we push on to bring Amasa to the world.

As covered by U.Today previously, Amasa raises funds through a multi-stage AMAS token offering on different dashboards.

The project is building a "micro income" aggregator that can be integrated into various DeFi, NFT and GameFi applications.