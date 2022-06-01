250,000 Bitcoins Bought by Long-Term Holders Since LUNA Crash on May 7: Details

Wed, 06/01/2022 - 14:40
article image
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin holders have substantially increased their holdings over the past three weeks
Data shared by IntoTheBlock shows that the BTC balance of a certain category of Bitcoin addresses has reached a new all-time high after Terra dumped its Bitcoin onto the market in early May.

250,000+ 80,000 BTC acquired by holders

According to the latest tweet by the on-chain data company, the BTC balance of addresses that have been holding Bitcoin for more than one year has reached a new historic peak; now, these wallets hold 12.73 million Bitcoin.

The IntoTheBlock team stated that since May 7, the owners of these wallets have acquired an astounding 250,000 Bitcoins. This acquisition began on approximately May 7, when Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), the organization behind Terra's LUNA coin and UST algorithmic stablecoin, began selling its Bitcoin stash or, rather, "lending to market makes."

LFG dumped around $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin on the market in an attempt to support the peg of its UST stablecoin.

George Soros Fund's Fitzpatrick Prefers Ethereum Over Bitcoin

A total of 250,000 Bitcoins are worth $7,955,425,000 at the current BTC/USD exchange rate of $31,812. As for the total BTC supply held by the aforementioned wallets, 12.73 million BTC, it is equal to $405,090,241,000,000.

Earlier, U.Today reported that a whopping 80,000 BTC had been bought by entities after it had been sold by Luna Foundation Guard on May 9.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

