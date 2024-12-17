Zoth Teams up With Singularity Finance to Issue Tokenized Liquid Notes

Advertisement

Zoth, a leading real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem, has entered into a collaboration with Singularity Finance to introduce Zoth Tokenized Liquid Notes Prime (ZTLN-P). New on-chain products will be backed by U.S. Treasury ETFs and money market funds (MMFs) managed by top-tier Zoth partners.

Singularity Finance, a first AI-centric L2 on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), has scored a partnership with Zoth, an industry-leading platform for RWA tokenization. The two teams will work together on Zoth Tokenized Liquid Notes Prime (ZTLN-P) issuance.

1/ There is a $2 trillion gap in high-quality RWAs that have not yet been brought on-chain.



These include Short Term Treasuries, AAA/AA Corporate Bonds, Money Market Funds and more.



🧵 It's time to bring them on-chain. pic.twitter.com/DS9QQwbwXl — ZOTH (@zothdotio) November 25, 2024

Backed by U.S. Treasury ETFs and money market funds (MMFs) managed by trusted asset managers and custodied with Doo Group, ZTLN Prime offers institutional investors a secure solution for optimizing treasury assets while generating consistent returns.

The fresh solution by two Web3 innovators will optimize DeFi yields while ensuring safety and liquidity, and its framework enables compliant tokenized funds for blockchain transition of both real-world and AI-related assets of various categories.

Pritam Dutta, CEO of Zoth, highlights that ZTLN-P asset offers a complete rewrite of on-chain RWA design in 2024:

ZTLN-P is an industry-driven product that aligns institutional-grade short term investments such as Blackrock iShares Treasury Bond ETF with the efficiency and transparency of blockchain. With Singularity Finance’s one-of-a-kind expertise, this partnership marks the beginning of a new era where DeFi is no longer a speculative market but a legitimate alternative to traditional finance.

Drawing on its deep expertise in DeFi asset management, Singularity Finance’s tokenization framework facilitates the launch of ZTLN-P.

ZTLN-P is designed to provide optimized, low-risk yields without lock-in periods to its investors. SFI’s tokenization framework also offers an entirely new level of regulatory compliance, adhering to the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and the Mutual Funds Act (2021 Revision).

More opportunities for TradFi-backed tokenized RWAs

Mario Casiraghi, cofounder of SingularityDAO and Singularity Finance, welcomes all investors and DeFi developers to experiment with a new type of tokenized asset:

ZTLN Prime is a transformative step toward bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. By combining Zoth’s expertise in tokenizing high-quality real-world assets we’re delivering an institutional-grade product that embodies safety, liquidity, and transparency for the global Web3 ecosystem.

Unlike high-risk DeFi strategies that drive volatility, ZTLN-P prioritizes safety, liquidity and transparency, setting a new standard for institutional-grade DeFi products.

This emphasis on low-risk, compliant financial instruments positions ZTLN-P as the gold standard for RWA tokens, giving institutional investors confidence that their capital is deployed in rigorously vetted strategies designed to preserve principal and generate steady yield.