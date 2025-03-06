Top Trader Says XRP Is Still Facing Major Bearish Pattern

Prominent cryptocurrency Josh Olszewicz believes that XRP bulls are still not out of the woods, with the token remaining on "H&S watch."

Olszewicz is referring to the head and shoulders pattern that is typically used by chartists for spotting bullish-to-bearish price reversals.

The prominent trader, who has more than 150,000 followers on the X social media network, claims that XRP bullish would need to reclaim the $2.85 level in order to eliminate bearish reversal likelihood.

The token is currency trading at $2.51 on the Bitstamp exchange after 2.5% over the past 24 hours.

XRP experienced a massive rally after it was announced that it would be part of a strategic crypto reserve. However, it has since erased most of its gains.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) is close to reclaiming the $93,000 level after it was confirmed that the token would have a special status in the reserve.