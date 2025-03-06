Advertisement
    Top Trader Says XRP Is Still Facing Major Bearish Pattern

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 8:01
    XRP is still on "H&S watch," according to a prominent trader
    Prominent cryptocurrency Josh Olszewicz believes that XRP bulls are still not out of the woods, with the token remaining on "H&S watch."

    Olszewicz is referring to the head and shoulders pattern that is typically used by chartists for spotting bullish-to-bearish price reversals. 

    The prominent trader, who has more than 150,000 followers on the X social media network, claims that XRP bullish would need to reclaim the $2.85 level in order to eliminate bearish reversal likelihood. 

    The token is currency trading at $2.51 on the Bitstamp exchange after 2.5% over the past 24 hours. 

    XRP experienced a massive rally after it was announced that it would be part of a strategic crypto reserve. However, it has since erased most of its gains. 

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) is close to reclaiming the $93,000 level after it was confirmed that the token would have a special status in the reserve. 

    #XRP Price Prediction

