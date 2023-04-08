Stellar (XLM) Partner MoneyGram Obtains Major Award by Newsweek

The prestigious award is recognition of MoneyGram's stellar reputation and global trust of investors, customers and expert communities. Amid all the "Most Trustworthy Companies" in the Finances category, crypto-friendly MoneyGram was ranked fourth.

MoneyGram named Most Trustworthy Company by Newsweek in 2023

According to an official statement shared by the team of MoneyGram, a Texas-based cross-border payments heavyweight, it obtained the "Most Trustworthy Company in 2023" status from Newsweek, an American weekly news magazine.

The experts evaluated global businesses based on a holistic approach to analyze its trust. The research included three main aspects: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

Alex Holmes, MoneyGram chairman and CEO, is excited by this new status and the opportunities MoneyGram's strategy unlocks for users of digital payment systems across the globe:

We are extremely honored to be named one of the most trustworthy companies in America, not only by a media organization as reputable as Newsweek, but also by a core group of stakeholders. This recognition is a testament to how we at MoneyGram set ourselves apart through an unwavering commitment to executing our corporate strategy, empowering our global workforce, and going above and beyond to exceptionally serve communities around the world

Since Q1, 2022, MoneyGram is working together with Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), a non-profit that oversees the development of the Stellar (XLM) blockchain.

Denelle Dixon, CEO and executive director of Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), congratulated the colleagues with Newsweek's award.

MoneyGram strengthens its presence in digital asset segment

Anna Greenwald, MoneyGram chief operating officer, attributed this recognition to MoneyGram's focus on the success of its customers across all of its products:

A huge thank you to our employees around the world who embrace our culture of customer-centricity. This is yet another well-deserved acknowledgement of our team who continues to do what it takes to earn the trust of our customers each and every day

MoneyGram is one of the first large-scale vendors of digital payments that integrated cryptocurrencies into their business. For years, it collaborated with U.S. fintech decacorn Ripple Inc.

As covered by U.Today previously, in Q4, 2022, it added the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC) and Ethereum (ETH) without leaving the application.