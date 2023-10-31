Shiba Inu Sees Epic 455% On-Chain Spike But Struggles to Erase Another Zero From SHIB Price

Shiba Inu token experiences remarkable 454.38% spike in large transactions, while SHIB price hits roadblock on course to erase another zero

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a remarkable turn of events, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, has experienced an unprecedented surge in on-chain activity, as reported by blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock.

The standout highlight of this surge is the jaw-dropping 454.38% increase in large SHIB transactions valued at $100,000 or more, all within the span of a mere 24 hours. This surge translated into a staggering leap of $35.97 million among large SHIB transactions, accounting for approximately 4.51 trillion SHIB tokens.

Consequently, the overall daily transaction volume of SHIB reached an astounding 5.78 trillion, equivalent to $46.12 million.

Advertisement

SHIB price hits roadblock

However, amid this surge in on-chain activity, the Shiba Inu token faced challenges in its price dynamics. Despite a notable 12.5% rise last week, this week started less impressively for SHIB. Attempts to break through the major price range of $0.000008 faltered.

One may suggest that the current price chart indicates accumulation after a strong price rise, hinting that this setback might be temporary.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

The SHIB token's future trajectory remains uncertain, with its price movement closely mirroring the broader cryptocurrency market. Today marks the closing of the monthly candle, and a bullish closure might indicate a stabilizing trend for SHIB.

While the token struggles to erase another zero from its price, the recent on-chain surge signifies growing interest and activity within the SHIB community. Whether this spike in on-chain activity will translate into a sustained upward movement for the token remains to be seen.