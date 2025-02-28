Sentient Launches Novel Chat Bot, Waitlist Hits 1 Million Accounts in 24 Hours

Advertisement

Decentralized AI developer Sentient shares the details of the launch of Sentient Chat, a powerful consumer-friendly agentic Perplexity rival. This is the first-ever chatbot with over 15 agents natively integrated. Over one million customers signed up for early access to the product.

Sentient Chat unveiled at ETHDenver 2025: Details

Decentralized AI innovator Sentient unveils Sentient Chat, a new-gen chatbot for a plethora of use cases. Sentient Chat debuted at the Open AGI Summit during ETH Denver, where it was presented to an audience of more than 1,500 crypto and AI developers.

🌐𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐓—𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍, 𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐂 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐏𝐋𝐄𝐗𝐈𝐓𝐘



𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧-𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞.



𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐬:

👉 https://t.co/VcTTWEhPz3



— Sentient (@SentientAGI) February 26, 2025

Its launch marks a significant entry into the consumer AI space, placing Sentient Chat in a league with popular chatbots from the likes of OpenAI, Anthropic and Mistral AI.

Sentient Chat includes more than 15 AI agents, with four agents initially made available at launch. This will allow users to invoke specialized functions directly within the interface and experiment with automating tasks.

Other features incorporated into Sentient Chat include a real-time search function integrated with Dobby’s knowledge base and current internet data, providing up-to-date responses unbound by static training sets.

This positions Sentient Chat as a viable alternative to tools like Perplexity or Google. The app employs a humanlike conversational tone, as evidenced by evaluations from Confident AI, which scored the Dobby model highly for natural dialogue compared to its peers.

Waitlist hits one million potential users in 24 hours

The Sentient Chat application is powered by Dobby, the world’s first community-owned AI model, which was released earlier this year to over 660,000 users through a record-breaking ownership mint.

Holders of Dobby NFTs, tied to Sentient’s flagship Loyal AI model, will have priority in getting early access to Sentient Chat. The early access waitlist and raffle went live on Feb. 25.

With its waitlist exceeding one million and growing, Sentient Chat demonstrates that there is a clear demand for a chatbot that combines utility with user ownership. Its design ensures that the more the chatbot is utilized, the more benefits accrue to its community, while extending the capabilities of what can be done with conversational AI.