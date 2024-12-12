Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Platform offers ecosystem where AI Agents can thrive independently
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 10:50
    Oraichain Labs Announces AI-Powered Launchpad
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Oraichain, a permissionless layer 1 for AI-powered dApps, has announced the release of its launchpad designed to simplify the creation, customization and deployment of AI Agents on the Solana blockchain.

    The launchpad offers a no-code environment for users to design features like wallet creation and trading functionalities.

    The platform also integrates Oraichain’s AI and blockchain infrastructure, offering tools to customize AI Agents with unique identities and functionalities, including wallet creation, trading and DeFi participation. This enables AI Agents to operate autonomously, while interacting with both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. 

    Distilled AI’s Mesh platform plays a key role, allowing users to personalize AI Agents with unique identities, knowledge bases and functionalities, all without requiring programming expertise.

    The platform also ensures security with Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) to safeguard private keys.

    Our vision for agents(dot)land is about building an ecosystem where AI Agents can thrive independently,” said Tyree Robinson, Head of Ecosystem. “By combining intuitive tools with robust security measures, we’re creating a way for users to continue unlocking possibilities in AI and blockchain.

    Anchored by the $MAX token, agents.land enables AI Agent launches and fair token distribution through a bonding curve model. GPU staking and trading fees support $ORAI buybacks and burns, aligning with community growth.

    #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    A
    A
    A

