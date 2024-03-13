Advertisement
Mysterious Whale Joins Telegram IPO Hype and TON Price Rally

Gamza Khanzadaev
Amid Telegram's IPO hype and TON's price surge, mysterious whale emerges as a key player
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 13:18
In the midst of fervent anticipation surrounding Telegram's potential IPO, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a significant surge in the Toncoin (TON) price, skyrocketing by a staggering 26% within the past 24 hours. 

The excitement stems from reports earlier this week by the Financial Times, revealing that Telegram, the renowned messaging platform, is on the brink of going public, with a preliminary valuation pegged at a substantial $30 billion. With a user base nearing the monumental milestone of 900 million, Telegram stands as a formidable force in the tech industry, nearing profitability.

TON to USD by CoinMarketCap

Adding fuel to the fire, Spot On Chain, a cryptocurrency analytics platform, disclosed intriguing activity involving an unidentified investor, known only by the address "0x1ee." This mystery investor splurged 214 ETH, equivalent to approximately $852,000, within the last 25 hours, acquiring a substantial 209,237 TON tokens at an average price of $4.07. Notably, this undisclosed whale has been particularly successful, boasting a commendable win rate of 66.6% and raking in an estimated profit of $2.48 million from six out of nine trades.

The convergence of these developments has amplified the buzz surrounding Telegram's IPO and the meteoric rise of the TON token. Investors and enthusiasts are closely monitoring the unfolding events, speculating on the implications of this undisclosed investor's involvement amid the IPO hype. 

While Telegram and TON are separate entities, their intertwined histories and shared ecosystem have propelled them into the spotlight once again. Notably, Telegram distanced itself from TON's blockchain platform in 2020, following regulatory challenges in the United States.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

