Is Brian Armstrong Guilty of Insider Trading? Here's What Community Thinks

Thu, 03/23/2023 - 10:03
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Brian Armstrong's massive COIN sell-off is being called into question
Is Brian Armstrong Guilty of Insider Trading? Here's What Community Thinks
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The digital currency ecosystem is currently riled up over Brian Armstrong, the chief executive officer of Coinbase Global Inc, for actions that look like insider trading. Earlier this week, many analysts pointed out that Brian had been selling off a massive amount of his Coinbase shares, with many questioning what the purpose was.

As if to brighten the perceptions of observers, the exchange revealed that it received a Wells Notice from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with respect to offerings of securities as it relates to its Earn Program. Typically, a Wells Notice precedes an enforcement action, and should the regulator come at the exchange, its share value may plunge significantly.

The fury in the community now hinges on whether or not Armstrong sold out his investors based on prior knowledge of the Wells Notice that fueled his share sell-off. Although the Wells Notice was presumably issued on March 22 and sales of the shares date back to March 3, many are not convinced that there was no prior knowledge somewhere.

Related
Ripple CTO Reacts to Coinbase Getting SEC Wells Notice

          
            
                           
          
   
         
                        
                         
         
       

As if it were a coordinated action, both Paul Grewal and one of Coinbase's biggest backers, Ark Invest, also sold a sizable chunk of the firm's shares before the SEC move was made known.

Coinbase shares outlook

There has been a lot of speculation that the U.S. SEC is set to deepen its crackdown on crypto exchanges earlier this year when it fined Kraken $30 million for offering unregistered staking products.

With Coinbase as the next major face of crypto in the U.S. following the collapse of FTX.US, the crackdown seemed inevitable, perhaps justifying the early sell-off of shares by Brian.

At the time of writing, Coinbase shares are down by more than 17% over the past 24 hours, with a likely steeper decline expected if the case drags on.

#Coinbase
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Here's What Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Doing Ahead of Airdrop of Year
03/23/2023 - 09:30
Here's What Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Doing Ahead of Airdrop of Year
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image IFF Economist Mocks Bitcoin's Lack of Diversification Attributes
03/23/2023 - 09:05
IFF Economist Mocks Bitcoin's Lack of Diversification Attributes
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Litecoin (LTC) up 12% Amid Broader Halving Anticipation
03/23/2023 - 08:48
Litecoin (LTC) up 12% Amid Broader Halving Anticipation
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin