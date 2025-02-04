HyperCycle Partners With TGC to Develop AI-Based Nodes

HyperCycle and TGC have announced a two-stage collaboration ahead of TGC’s spring 2025 launch, following its $7.5 million seed funding from major investors, including Telecoin, SingularityDAO and the former CEO of Telenor.

In the first stage, HyperCycle will deploy 2,000 Network Node Factories to early TGC participants with strong internet speed and computing power. These nodes, currently valued at $400, are expected to rise to $9,600 by September 2025 due to planned software upgrades.

The second stage will expand to 1,000,000 nodes for 10 million TGC users, integrating TGC’s software with the Internet of AI while cutting computing costs by over 90%. TGC’s platform will stream 1,300 mainstream console and PC titles with an efficient 8 Mbps speed, far below the industry standard of 25 Mbps.

"We are excited and looking forward to the execution and development of the TGC business as we believe the value they add to the global intelligence is needed as they continue to enhance the efficiency of video games online, enabling an untapped market that suffers from slow networks,” said Toufi Saliba, author of Toda/IP and CEO of HyperCycle.

By leveraging HyperCycle’s AI-driven network, the partnership aims to revolutionize gaming accessibility and reduce infrastructure costs.