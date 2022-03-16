Flare to Have Its Own Domain Name System by dWeb Foundation

Flare, a novel Ethereum-compatible L1 blockchain, scores a major partnership. It is going to establish itself as the technical basis for a new domain name system, alternative to the available centralized ones.

dWeb Foundation partners with Flare for truly decentralized web: details

According to the official announcement shared by dWeb Foundation and Flare, the two organizations inked a long-term strategic partnership. Launching a revolutionary alternative domain level system is the main point of the new collaboration.

Image by Flare

dWeb's flagship peer-to-peer technology, Handshake Naming System (HNS), allows users to replace the centralized state of existing DNS when 13 servers control the majority of internet infrastructure elements globally.

With this partnership, Flare will host a sub-level domain (SLD) naming system. It will anchor existing top-level domains (TLDs) to create domains such as .flare. Then, the SLDs (e.g., searchengine.flare) will be connected to TLDs through Flare's State Connector.

Chjango Unchained, executive director of the dWeb Foundation, is fascinated by the amazing opportunities new collaboration opens for the internet, the Web3 sphere and the two teams:

The domain name market is slated to grow to a $1 bln+ industry by 2027. Handshake breaks open the traditional TLD namespace by creating a permissionless process of adding customizable TLDs to it. By building Layer 2 infrastructure on top of Handshake's Layer 1, decentralized SLDs can accelerate that growth trajectory and possibly exceed it by orders of magnitude.

Handshake grants program goes live

Hugo Philion, CEO and co-founder, Flare Network, highlights that this partership is set to change the narrative in the internet experience for millions of users over the globe:

Flare is excited to partner with dWeb to provide smart-contract functionality to Handshake’s decentralized internet technology. Flare’s role in hosting SLDs is a compelling factor in this collaboration, fulfilling our vision for a peer-to-peer, immutable and accessible internet experience. We are pleased to be working alongside the dWeb team to drive this reality forward.

dWeb Foundation invites all developers interested in building on Handshake to join its grant program. Applicants will receive grants and advisory support.

As covered by U.Today previously, Flare is creating a framework to bring smart contracts to non-programmatic blockchains such as Litecoin, XRP Ledger and so on. Currently, its mechanisms are being stress tested in a "sister chain" dubbed Songbird (SGB).