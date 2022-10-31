Fear Prevails on Crypto Market as Investors Wait for Halloween Sale, Here's Why

Mon, 10/31/2022 - 11:55
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Investors are not ready to play Trick or Treat with market
Fear Prevails on Crypto Market as Investors Wait for Halloween Sale, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The recovery on the cryptocurrency market that brought investors double digit gains did not change the sentiment of the majority, and the main reason is the size of the loss that digital assets took prior to the recovery and some worrisome signals provided by technical indicators.

RSI shows correction signs

A large part of the fear on the market is caused by the behavior of one of the most popular indicators used by day traders and short-term investors. The Relative Strength Index is extremely useful when the goal is to determine the stability of a rally.

Related
Quant (QNT) Shows 7.6% Rise, Remains on Market Leaderboard, But Things Don't Look Promising

Unfortunately, the indicator shows a large probability of Bitcoin's reversal on the market. Such a prediction is based on the divergence between the indicator and the asset's price. Historically, such signals play out correctly more than 60% of the time but rarely occur.

With indicators flashing red, some investors remain fearful and avoid providing inflows to digital assets, which is being confirmed by the Fear and Greed index.

Halloween brings spookiness

Historically, Halloween has not been a good time for the cryptocurrency market, as increased spending of retail investors usually causes large outflows from the industry. Despite the massive bullrun in 2021, the end of October was a rough period for the industry, causing double digit losses for investors.

Feer and Greed
Source: Alternative 

With the cryptocurrency market showing poor performance prior to and on Halloween, investors abstain from investing in it as actively as they would under different circumstances.

At press time, the Fear and Greed index is at a value of 30, with "Fear" prevailing among the majority of retail cryptocurrency traders and investors.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Will New Binance Launchpool Token HFT Replicate STEPN (GMT) 34,500% Rise?
10/31/2022 - 12:05
Will New Binance Launchpool Token HFT Replicate STEPN (GMT) 34,500% Rise?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Elon Musk Responds to Dogecoin Co-Founder on Twitter, DOGE Price Suddenly Jumps 5%
10/31/2022 - 11:25
Elon Musk Responds to Dogecoin Co-Founder on Twitter, DOGE Price Suddenly Jumps 5%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Quant (QNT) Shows 7.6% Rise, Remains on Market Leaderboard, But Things Don't Look Promising
10/31/2022 - 10:31
Quant (QNT) Shows 7.6% Rise, Remains on Market Leaderboard, But Things Don't Look Promising
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan