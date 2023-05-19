Decemount: Unidef's Visionary Approach to Accelerate the World's Transition to a Decentralized Future

Unidef announces the launch of Decemount, an impact-driven initiative founded on the belief that a decentralized future is inevitable

Today, Unidef ( unidef.org ), a leading global network of organizations dedicated to accelerating the world's transition to a decentralized future, is proud to announce the launch of its latest impact-driven initiative, Decemount. This ambitious project aims to fund and empower talented individuals and teams working on projects aligned with the vision of a decentralized future, leveraging the power of Web3 and decentralized technologies.

Introducing Decemount initiative by Unidef: What's new?

Unidef Decemount, or simply Decemount, is an impact-driven initiative founded on the belief that a decentralized future is inevitable. It is a dynamic global community composed of creators, builders, communities, organizations, and ecosystems united by a mutual pact to accelerate the world's transition to a decentralized future. The purpose of Decemount is to seed and grow an ecosystem of projects, infrastructure, and organizations that will evolve into the largest network of decentralized entities . It also aims to accelerate the global adoption of Unidef ( U ) and explore synergies that link its value to the broader Web3 ecosystem and DAOs.

Azim Ghader , Global CEO of Unidef, stated:

The launch of Decemount marks a significant milestone for us, and we're thrilled to offer support to teams worldwide who share our mission of accelerating the world's transition to a decentralized future

By harnessing Web3 and DAOs, Decemount brings together like-minded individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences with one common goal: building a better future through decentralization.

Nurturing new generation of Web3 apps

In addition, the initiative provides access to resources, training, and mentorship opportunities to help teams successfully build their projects on these cutting-edge technologies.

Unidef and its members are relentlessly committed to supporting and advancing decentralized technologies, protocols, assets, entities, and various initiatives that empower the world to own its finances, data, and identity and participate in a decentralized future. To further its mission, Unidef provides strategic investments that fund entrepreneurs and organizations creating advancements in the industry. Also, the organization awards grants to diverse groups, individuals, and projects focused on decentralization and aligned with Unidef’s vision and mission.

With its launch today, Decemount marks an exciting new chapter for both Unidef and Web3 as a whole. As more projects join this network over time, it could potentially become one of the most influential forces driving adoption in this space for years to come, fostering the growth and development of DAOs. For more information about Decemount and how to get involved, visit www.unidef.org/decemount .

About Unidef

Unidef is a global network of organizations working to accelerate the world's transition to a decentralized future. It invests in and supports communities and builders of next-generation technologies, incubates creative ideas in the Web3 space, and provides institutional support and organizational backing.

For more information and updates, visit www.unidef.org

About Decemount

Decemount is a network of DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) working together to empower the next generation of organizations with $U-governed initiatives. It is a part of Unidef's interconnected network of organizations that work to accelerate the world's transition to a decentralized future.

For more information and updates, visit www.unidef.org/decemount

About Azim Ghader

Azim Ghader is an entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and the Global CEO of Unidef. He leads a global network of member organizations working together to accelerate the world's transition to a decentralized future, empowering all individuals to take control of their finances, data, and identity.