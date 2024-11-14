    Coinbase Welcomes This Major Meme Cryptocurrency Following PEPE Listing

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Coinbase added two new meme coin listings in last 24 hours
    Thu, 14/11/2024 - 13:33
    Coinbase Welcomes This Major Meme Cryptocurrency Following PEPE Listing
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 24 hours, major Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has expanded its meme coin offerings with two new listings: Pepe (PEPE) and Dogwifhat (WIF), which are now live on the platform.

    Yesterday, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal informed the crypto community of the arrival of PEPE to the Coinbase Platform. This move came in response to high community demand.

    "You've long wanted the frog. Well, soon you'll get the frog. coinbase is adding PEPE to our listing roadmap with the goal of listing later today," Grewal said in a tweet.

    HOT Stories
    BTC Creator Satoshi Nakomoto Now 19th Richest Person in World: Report
    Elon Musk’s Dogecoin Tweet Drives DOGE Army Nuts With Excitement
    ‘Planning The Bitcoin $100,000 Party’: MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor
    BlackRock Discloses New Position in IBIT

    Shortly after this move, Coinbase announced the listing of another major meme coin, this time Solana-based dog coin Dogwifhat (WIF).

    Advertisement

    According to a recent tweet, Dogwifhat (WIF) is now available on Coinbase via the Coinbase iOS and Android apps. Coinbase users can now log in to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store WIF.

    The listing of Dogwifhat represents another move in Coinbase's efforts to broaden its offerings and cater to the growing interest in meme coins, which have become the center of attention in recent weeks as the market has boomed.

    Related
    Coinbase Announces Listing for This Major Cryptocurrency: Details
    Fri, 11/08/2024 - 13:43
    Coinbase Announces Listing for This Major Cryptocurrency: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to Santiment, meme coins have undoubtedly netted the best returns over the past week for traders, with DOGE (+96%), PEPE (+97%), WIF (+67%) and BONK (+67%) leading the way.

    WIF, PEPE price skyrocket

    PEPE and Dogwifhat (WIF) both saw significant price increases following their Coinbase listings. PEPE increased by more than 80%, while Dogwifhat surged 36%, marking an impressive debut for both tokens on one of the largest crypto exchanges in the U.S.

    Related
    Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 54%: Here's Why
    Mon, 07/22/2024 - 13:28
    Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 54%: Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Pepe saw a remarkable 78% spike in value shortly after being launched on Coinbase. This surge catapulted PEPE to new all-time highs, fueled by increasing trading volume and investor interest.

    At the time of writing, PEPE was up 60% in the previous 24 hours to $0.00002122, and up 103% weekly, ranking as the 15th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization with a valuation of $8.93 billion.

    Dogwifhat (WIF) currently ranks as the 26th largest cryptocurrency with a market valuation of $4 billion and is up 32% in the last 24 hours to $4.01.

    #PEPE #Dogwifhat WIF
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 14, 2024 - 13:26
    Dogecoin Lead Sounds Alarm Amid 145% DOGE Price Surge
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 14, 2024 - 13:08
    Ethereum Whales Waking up, Transactions Hit Highest Level Since August
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tectum Partners with CryptoAutos to Advance Real-World Cryptocurrency Payments
    BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) Invests in Prosper’s Native Tokens to Support New Focus on Bitcoin Mining
    From Points to Planes: How M3 Establishes a Sustainable Community Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase Welcomes This Major Meme Cryptocurrency Following PEPE Listing
    Dogecoin Lead Sounds Alarm Amid 145% DOGE Price Surge
    Ethereum Whales Waking up, Transactions Hit Highest Level Since August
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD