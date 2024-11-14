Coinbase Welcomes This Major Meme Cryptocurrency Following PEPE Listing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the last 24 hours, major Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has expanded its meme coin offerings with two new listings: Pepe (PEPE) and Dogwifhat (WIF), which are now live on the platform.

Yesterday, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal informed the crypto community of the arrival of PEPE to the Coinbase Platform. This move came in response to high community demand.

"You've long wanted the frog. Well, soon you'll get the frog. coinbase is adding PEPE to our listing roadmap with the goal of listing later today," Grewal said in a tweet.

Shortly after this move, Coinbase announced the listing of another major meme coin, this time Solana-based dog coin Dogwifhat (WIF).

dogwifhat (WIF) is now live on https://t.co/CD3RBjukqm & in the Coinbase iOS & Android apps. Coinbase customers can log in to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store these assets. https://t.co/676miKRZ4P — Coinbase Assets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseAssets) November 13, 2024

According to a recent tweet, Dogwifhat (WIF) is now available on Coinbase via the Coinbase iOS and Android apps. Coinbase users can now log in to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store WIF.

The listing of Dogwifhat represents another move in Coinbase's efforts to broaden its offerings and cater to the growing interest in meme coins, which have become the center of attention in recent weeks as the market has boomed.

According to Santiment, meme coins have undoubtedly netted the best returns over the past week for traders, with DOGE (+96%), PEPE (+97%), WIF (+67%) and BONK (+67%) leading the way.

WIF, PEPE price skyrocket

PEPE and Dogwifhat (WIF) both saw significant price increases following their Coinbase listings. PEPE increased by more than 80%, while Dogwifhat surged 36%, marking an impressive debut for both tokens on one of the largest crypto exchanges in the U.S.

Pepe saw a remarkable 78% spike in value shortly after being launched on Coinbase. This surge catapulted PEPE to new all-time highs, fueled by increasing trading volume and investor interest.

At the time of writing, PEPE was up 60% in the previous 24 hours to $0.00002122, and up 103% weekly, ranking as the 15th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization with a valuation of $8.93 billion.

Dogwifhat (WIF) currently ranks as the 26th largest cryptocurrency with a market valuation of $4 billion and is up 32% in the last 24 hours to $4.01.