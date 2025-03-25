Advertisement
    Chromia (CHR) Activates Mimir Mainnet Upgrade, Pioneers On-Chain Storage of Vector Data

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 25/03/2025 - 13:20
    With new upgrade, on-chain storage of vector data comes to Chromia (CHR), which is of paramount importance for AI agents
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Chromia (CHR) L1 blockchain activates Mimir, a critical upgrade that enables the on-chain storage of vector data, a key component for AI applications. This major rewrite of the tech design is set to enhance the functionality of the system and make it more cost-effective for end users.

    Chromia (CHR) blockchain announces Mimir upgrade activation

    Today, on March 25, 2025, data-focused L1 blockchain network Chromia officially confirmed the successful launch of its Mimir Mainnet Upgrade, introducing significant advancements in decentralized infrastructure. With Mimir developments in store, Chromia (CHR) makes the on-chain storage of vector data possible.

    Vector databases are central to AI systems, enabling key functions such as similarity search, long-term memory and contextual text retrieval. However, most AI projects rely on centralized services to store and manage these databases.

    The Mimir upgrade provides a decentralized alternative, allowing vector data to be stored directly on Chromia’s layer-1 blockchain.

    Johnson Lai, Head of Data and AI at Chromia, highlights that the new solution is set to deliver a valuable tech platform for a variety of use cases in different industries:

    Our solution offers significant benefits in security, uptime, and transparency, while also being one of the most cost-effective options available. Not just in Web3, but anywhere.

    By decentralizing vector storage, Chromia enhances transparency, security and control for AI developers, while also addressing operational costs. Internal estimates by the Chromia team suggest that their solution could reduce costs by up to 98% versus competitors by using a fixed model that eliminates surge pricing during periods of high demand.

    Open-source AI models can now be run on Chromia (CHR)

    In addition to vector database capability, the Mimir upgrade also introduces the first version of the AI Inference Extension. This extension enables open-source models like DeepSeek to run on Chromia provider nodes, offering an alternative to hosting these models on cloud servers such as AWS.

    By continuing to innovate and offer decentralized solutions, Chromia aims to improve the accessibility of blockchain technology for AI developers while enhancing the platform’s utility for native Chromia decentralized applications, projects building on other blockchains and Web2 clients looking to decentralize their infrastructure.

    Chromia provides natively queryable data indexed in real time, challenging the status quo to deliver innovations that will streamline the end-user experience and facilitate new Web3 business models.

    #AI

