BTC, ETH and DOT Price Analysis for September 24

Fri, 09/24/2021 - 13:10
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can bulls keep the growth going after an ongoing drop?
BTC, ETH and DOT Price Analysis for September 24
Bears have become active before the weekend, as the majority of the coins are in the red zone. Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) are the only exceptions to the rule, taking into account the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

During the day yesterday, buyers managed to keep the initiative, and the Bitcoin (BTC) price recovered to $45,000. In this area, there is a three-hour moving average EMA55 that can support the pair in case of an increase in bearish onslaught.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
In the first half of the day, a short-term consolidation in the area of average prices is possible and, in the evening, one expects a recovery to the resistance of $46,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,992 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday morning, the price of Ethereum (ETH) recovered to the area of $3,150 and, by evening, the daily maximum was recorded in the area of $3,175. On small volumes, buyers did not manage to test the resistance of $3,200.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
The pair pulled back from the high zone this morning, but during the day, buyers may try to continue the recovery and break above the $3,200 level.

If they succeed, then the daily high should be expected in the area of the POC line ($3,235).

Ethereum is trading at $2,837 at press time.

DOT/USD

The rate of Polkadot (DOT) has declined by 3.32% over the last day.

DOT/USD chart by TradingView
According to the daily chart, Polkadot (DOT) is neither bullish nor bearish at the moment as bulls could not break the resistance at $38.

From another point of view, the altcoin is trading above the recently formed support at $22.66, which means that sideways trading for the next few days is the more likely price action.

DOT is trading at $29.23 at press time.

