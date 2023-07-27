Bruce Lee Immortalized in BYTE CITY Metaverse: Unique Digital Experience

Thu, 07/27/2023 - 11:42
article image
Arman Shirinyan
BYTE CITY set to honor martial arts legend Bruce Lee with immersive metaverse experience on his 50th anniversary
Bruce Lee Immortalized in BYTE CITY Metaverse: Unique Digital Experience
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

BYTE CITY, a next-gen social entertainment platform specializing in digital collectibles, is set to commemorate martial arts legend Bruce Lee through a groundbreaking digital initiative. Seamlessly blending social interaction with digital collectibles within an engaging party gaming environment, BYTE CITY is offering a novel metaverse where fans can connect with the legend in an immersive digital format.

Bruce Lee's influence resonates strongly within the global video gaming industry. However, his collaboration with BYTE CITY signifies the first instance of his presence in a metaverse. As we approach the 50th anniversary of Bruce Lee's passing on July 20, 2023, this partnership offers fans a unique avenue to engage with and honor the legend. To further amplify this unique tribute, BYTE CITY is launching this immersive Bruce Lee mobile metaverse experience exclusively on Samsung Galaxy Store.

BYTECITY
Source: BYTE.CITY

In celebration of Bruce Lee's life and philosophy, BYTE CITY is orchestrating a unique event that will allow the global Bruce Lee community to connect, reminisce and immortalize their best wishes for the legend on the blockchain.

Cordell Broadus, chief culture officer at BYTE CITY, highlighted the significance of Bruce Lee's legacy in shaping a global ethos. Broadus emphasized that this collaboration would not only honor Bruce Lee's memory but also facilitate an immersive social experience for fans.

In the rapidly evolving digital world, platforms such as BYTE CITY, which foster interaction and community growth, are increasingly essential. CEO of BYTE CITY Roy Liu expressed the company's commitment to creating a diverse, accessible and engaging space for digital communities.

Bruce Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, shared her excitement about the partnership, asserting that the event would provide an immersive experience for the Bruce Lee community and offer a unique way to keep his spirit alive.

#Metaverse News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts USD Crash After This Crucial Coming Event
07/27/2023 - 11:29
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts USD Crash After This Crucial Coming Event
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Celebrates Fantastic Milestone of Unparalleled Uptime
07/27/2023 - 11:00
Cardano Celebrates Fantastic Milestone of Unparalleled Uptime
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image New Crypto-Friendly Bill Approved by House Financial Services Committee
07/27/2023 - 10:39
New Crypto-Friendly Bill Approved by House Financial Services Committee
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan