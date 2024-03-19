BlockDAG (BDAG) Token Sale Highlighted by Enthusiasts in Q1 as Ethereum (ETH) Sets Price Local Peak

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a surge in interest, especially with the spotlight on BlockDAG .

Analysts are now forecasting significant price increases for major cryptocurrencies in 2024, driven by innovations in scaling.

Supporters of BlockDAG (BDAG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Ethereum sets local price high

Despite the recent rollout of the much-anticipated Dencun upgrade on March 13, Ethereum 's price has experienced a 5% dip from its peak last week, casting uncertainty over its trajectory towards the $5,000 mark. This downturn follows the update's deployment on the main net, challenging the momentum Ethereum had been gaining.

As a result, speculations are rife about the Ethereum price prediction, mainly whether it can recover from this setback and embark on a rally that could see it reach or surpass the $5,000 threshold in the near term.

BlockDAG (BDAG) launches new program for investors

BlockDAG presents a solid investment proposition with its four distinct income streams, offering investors a multifaceted approach to diversifying their portfolios. The Coin Investment Strategy stands out by allowing early investors to capitalise on BlockDAG's significant value increases following its introduction to major exchanges. Additionally, the Mobile Mining Convenience feature allows for the daily earning of approximately 20 BDAG Coins via a user-friendly mobile app, appealing to those looking for passive income opportunities.

Dedicated Miner Units promise enhanced profitability for the more actively involved miners. At the same time, the Trade Miners option, available post-presale, permits the use of BDAG Coin miners on third-party platforms. This strategic diversification broadens the investor base and underpins a robust and sustainable revenue framework, bolstering BlockDAG's market standing.

In a thriving crypto market, BlockDAG has become a promising option for those aiming for considerable returns.

Currently priced at $0.002, BlockDAG has already raised significant sums.

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial