    Bitcoin Frontier, Stacks Foundation, Tokensoft Team up to Streamline Building on Bitcoin (BTC)

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Tokensoft Foundation started collaborating with flagship Stacks contributors: Stacks Foundation and Bitcoin Frontier Fund
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 16:01
    Bitcoin Frontier, Stacks Foundation, Tokensoft Team up to Streamline Building on Bitcoin (BTC)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Just a few weeks after launching their "LegalZoom for crypto companies," Tokensoft Foundation has partnered with two major Stacks contributors: Stacks Foundation and Bitcoin Frontier Fund. As a result, the Tokensoft offering for developers and teams is now set to streamline building on the largest blockchain.

    Tokensoft Foundation, Stacks Foundation, Bitcoin Frontier Fund share collaboration details

    Web3 heavyweights Tokensoft Foundation, Stacks Foundation and Bitcoin Frontier Fund announced the onset of their joint initiative. Starting from September 2024, Tokensoft resources will be available for projects building apps on top of the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

    The protocols and tooling for building on Bitcoin continue to improve, with Stacks’ own Nakamoto upgrade currently rolling out to bring fast blocks and 100% Bitcoin finality to the layer. 

    Now, along with a protocol that can support their growth, founders will have world-class support for critical key aspects of their compliance and token strategies as the push to build on Bitcoin accelerates. 

    Mason Borda, CEO of Tokensoft, is excited by the opportunities the new collaboration unlocks for developers, entrepreneurs and investors focused on Bitcoin (BTC) and its L2s:

    After ten years, we're excited to finally see some regulatory certainty when it comes to token issuers. Tokensoft Foundation helps streamline the entity setup process by connecting issuers with the network of trusted professionals and providing the structure they need to successfully and expediently launch a token.

    Tokensoft has successfully launched over 150 projects, and in the process, established a top-tier network of trusted experts and specialists that ensure the project is set up compliantly and in line with the needs of the founders.

    21 days of Nakamoto initiative welcomes new cohort of contributors

    In terms of the partnership with the Stacks Foundation, upcoming cohorts of the Bitcoin Frontier Fund will feature Tokensoft experts as part of its programming, while becoming the primary recommended provider for corporate structure setup. 

    Stacks Foundation and Tokensoft will also produce a series of free workshops for founders, allowing them to become familiar with the team and some of the core concepts of the process as they begin building their businesses.

    The announcement comes as part of Stacks Foundation's "21 Days of Nakamoto" campaign that is celebrating the layer's most significant upgrade to date with daily announcements, giveaways and events.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

