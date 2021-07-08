Balancer V2 Introduces Stable Pools to Reduce Fees for Users

The third type of liquidity pools has gone live on Balancer, one of the most advanced AMM-powered protocols

Balancer v2, a top-league ecosystem of decentralized financial protocols, has announced yet another notable addition to its ecosystem. Starting from today, its users can work with liquidity from three types of pools.

Stable pools on Balancer v2

According to an official announcement shared by Balancer Labs on social media, the protocol has integrated two newly launched pools.

We are thrilled to announce the launch of stable pools. Stable pools make Balancer Protocol the first AMM with 3 types of pools:

🦾weighted pools

⚖️ stable pools

🔵 @element_fi poolshttps://t.co/4Jr3BMP6gJ — Balancer Labs (@BalancerLabs) July 8, 2021

With the new pools, namely the "stable" ones, the liquidity pools' ecosystem of Balancer's second iteration has finally taken its shape. Balancer's clients can choose between weighted (traditional pools), Element.fi pools, and new stable pools.

Stable pools are designed for assets with almost similar market prices, which notably advances capital efficiency for like-kind swaps.

Interestingly enough, stable pools are integrated into the same protocol as weighted pools. That's why the interaction between the elements of the Balancer protocol is entirely seamless.

Balancer ecosystem gains traction

Initially, the "stable" module of Balancer v2 will include only two pools dubbed staBAL3-BTC (with WBTC/renBTC/sBTC) and staBAL3-USD (with DAI/USDC/USDT).

Fernando Martinelli, Balancer's CEO and co-founder, outlined the revolutionary essence of the new concept and benefits it brings for all DeFi enthusiasts:

The magic of the Balancer V2 Vault is that these advantages continue to increase as more and more assets are supplied as liquidity which allows for more competitive trading opportunities.

As reported by U.Today, Balancer recently went live on its first blockchain outside Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC).

This integration was celebrated with $10 million worth of new liquidity.