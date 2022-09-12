Tron Scores Partnership with Wintermute, Makes It Official TRX Marketmaker

Wintermute is a heavyweight marketmaking platform well-known for its influence on the DeFi segments of various blockchain ecosystems. Now, it has entered into a partnership with Tron (TRX), one of the oldest programmatic blockchains.

According to the joint official announcement by the two teams, Tron Foundation has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with major marketmaking platform Wintermute.

Image by Wintermute

Within the framework of the partnership, Wintermute will inject liquidity to Tronics-based (TRX) pairs on top centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

As such, the collaboration with Wintermute is set to boost the accessibility of TRX token in retail usage and in yield farming protocols. Also, spreads on exchanges will be far more attractive with increased liquidity inflows.

David Micley, director of business development at Wintermute, is excited by the new role of his protocol in a global ecosystem of Tron-based services:

This latest partnership between Wintermute and TRON is an extension of our efforts to partner with leading DeFi projects and offer our support through what we do best — making markets more liquid. We're thrilled for the opportunity to contribute to the TRON ecosystem as a liquidity provider.

Wintermute becomes latest Tron DAO mamber, joins USDD minting

Besides that, Wintermute officially becomes the latest member of TronDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that fosters the progress and community adoption of Tron-based services.

Wintermute is now able to mint and redeem USDD, an algorithmically-backed over-collateralized Tron stablecoin pegged to the U.S. Dollar.

Last but not least, Wintermute will support TronDAO with strategic and marketing consulting. This cooperation will help Tron ecosystem to smash through new milestones in terms of technical progress and market adoption.