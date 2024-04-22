Advertisement
    Shibarium Faces Temporary Outage: Details

    Alex Dovbnya
    The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down nearly 2% as Shibarium experiences technical difficulties
    Mon, 22/04/2024 - 5:54
    Shibarium Faces Temporary Outage: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution has suffered an outage, according to a recent post on the X social media network by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya. 

    Dhairya explained that the outage was caused by networking issues amongst the validators.

    At press time, the network is back up and running. However, as noted by Dhairya, Shibariumscam, the popular website tracking the health of the Shibarium network, and external remote procedure calls (RPCs) can still remain down while the team is dealing with external issues. 

    External teams working for Shibarium on the infrastructure level have been encouraged to reach out to Dhairya regarding the recent technical mishap. 

    Shibarium, which was launched last August, is no stranger to technical difficulties. As reported by U.Today, its debut was plagued with technical issues. 

    With that being said, the network has been quite a success, according to data provoked by Shibariumscam. The Shibarium blockchain has now surpassed 400 million transactions while the number of wallets is approaching 1.7 million. On 15, it recorded nearly a million transactions. However, on Apr. 21, the number of transactions dropped to just 10,040. 

    Shiba Inu's price rally 

    As reported by U.Today, the popular meme coin recently experienced a double-digit price rally alongside other joke cryptocurrencies like Solana-based Bonk (BONK). 

    The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down 1.8% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. It is not clear whether the minor dip is related to profit-taking or Shibarium's recent technical mishap. 

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

