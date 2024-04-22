Shibarium Faces Temporary Outage: Details

Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution has suffered an outage, according to a recent post on the X social media network by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya.

Dhairya explained that the outage was caused by networking issues amongst the validators.

At press time, the network is back up and running. However, as noted by Dhairya, Shibariumscam, the popular website tracking the health of the Shibarium network, and external remote procedure calls (RPCs) can still remain down while the team is dealing with external issues.

External teams working for Shibarium on the infrastructure level have been encouraged to reach out to Dhairya regarding the recent technical mishap.

Shibarium, which was launched last August, is no stranger to technical difficulties. As reported by U.Today, its debut was plagued with technical issues.

With that being said, the network has been quite a success, according to data provoked by Shibariumscam. The Shibarium blockchain has now surpassed 400 million transactions while the number of wallets is approaching 1.7 million. On 15, it recorded nearly a million transactions. However, on Apr. 21, the number of transactions dropped to just 10,040.

Shiba Inu's price rally

As reported by U.Today, the popular meme coin recently experienced a double-digit price rally alongside other joke cryptocurrencies like Solana-based Bonk (BONK).

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down 1.8% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. It is not clear whether the minor dip is related to profit-taking or Shibarium's recent technical mishap.