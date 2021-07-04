IOTA's Dominik Schiener Indicates Four Elements of 'Wheel of Opportunity' of His Team

Sun, 07/04/2021 - 14:12
Vladislav Sopov
Liquidity, building blocks, funding...what else? IOTA Foundation co-founder shared interesting infographics to cover his firm's priorities
IOTA's Dominik Schiener Indicates Four Elements of 'Wheel of Opportunity' of His Team
Domink Schiener, co-founder of IOTA Foundation, a non-profit behind the progress of IOTA's distributed ledger technologies, shared the building blocks of 'opportunities' met by his team.

IOTA's 'wheel of opportunity'

Mr. Schiener has taken to Twitter to unveil four core aspects of IOTA's opportunities on its track to new milestones. 'Liquidity', 'Community and Awareness', 'Building Blocks', and 'Funding' comprise the four elements of IOTA's opportunity wheel.

Mr. Schiener decided to release this scheme as a 'wheel' due to the fact that all elements are inevitable for the implementation of new IOTA's solutions.

He also stressed the role of the community around IOTA's instruments in the progress of the whole ecosystem. Providing the reliable framework for technical advances is the 'responsibility' of IOTA Foundation while its enthusiasts should come and 'build'.

IOTA Foundation's Schiener also added that on July 6, 2021, he will come up with further explanations about the 'plan' to implement these priorities within the framework of an 'ask-me-anything' session.

New Firefly is being stress-tested

Meanwhile, IOTA developers have shared the latest updates on IOTA's core open-source software. According to their tweet, its Firefly wallet is going to be released with updated UX and fixed bugs.

Right now, new software releases undergo closed testing with a special group of experts. Also, both wallet and Ledger apps for IOTA transactions passed security audits.

As covered by U.Today previously, IOTA's Firefly was released in late May, 2021 as a part of Chrysalis, the most profound upgrade for the IOTA system in months. 

