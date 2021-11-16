lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

IOTA Launches Shimmer Staging Network and Introduces Staking Rewards

News
Tue, 11/16/2021 - 14:34
article image
Arman Shirinyan
IOTA to introduce staking and Shimmer network - dApps and solutions sandbox for builders and developers
IOTA Launches Shimmer Staging Network and Introduces Staking Rewards
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The IOTA Foundation is ready to introduce the Shimmer Staging Network and its native token, $SMR. The implementation of Shimmer will allow major network upgrades that will be publicly validated and tested.

In addition to the development, IOTA also introduces staking rewards on its network. Staking rewards will become a part of IOTA's community since they will allow IOTA builders and users to participate in the fair token launch of the Shimmer network without worrying about bids at auctions or selection processes.

IOTA's new developments are two major steps toward further decentralization and a programmable multi-asset ledger. The first upgrades based on the Shimmer network are expected to be introduced shortly. The first two solutions will be agnostic multi-chain smart contracts and feeless tokenization. More updates will be introduced in the future.

While new solutions are being developed in the background, Shimmer will be used as a testbed for a developer community that is already able to start building various use cases for the IOTA network.

Developers are going to focus on solutions from the official IOTA development roadmap, which includes important network updates that will secure a high-potential future for the network and decentralized applications that will be built on top of it.

Shimmer is designed to enable more possibilities for builders and developers that will be able to push the boundaries for dApps, DeFi and NFTs with the use of a feeless and scalable base layer. The network itself will be exclusively governed by the community and will be launched in early 2022.

About IOTA

IOTA is a ledger designed for executing and containing transactions between devices on the Internet of Things. Native token MIOTA is being used inside the network for accounting transactions. IOTA uses its own Tangle node system that confirms transactions on the network.

According to IOTA developers, Tangle remains one of the fastest and most efficient systems for processing transactions on the network compared to traditional blockchains used by other cryptocurrencies.

#IOTA News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple Introduces Its Framework for Cryptocurrency Regulations
11/16/2021 - 16:15
Ripple Introduces Its Framework for Cryptocurrency Regulations
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 16
11/16/2021 - 15:45
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Kraken Hints at Listing SHIB, Elon Musk Slams U.S. Inflation, OpenSea Burns $400 Million Worth of ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
11/16/2021 - 15:00
Kraken Hints at Listing SHIB, Elon Musk Slams U.S. Inflation, OpenSea Burns $400 Million Worth of ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina