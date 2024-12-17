io.net Partners With Zerebro, Offers GPU for Ethereum Validator

Advertisement

io.net, a leading decentralized GPU network and one of Solana's DePIN pioneers, has entered into a collaboration with AI agent protocol Zerebro. This partnership with io.net will allow Zerebro to tap into decentralized computing resources, ensuring reliability and scalability for its Ethereum validation activities.

io.net teams up with Zerebro, offers GPU clusters for AI

Decentralized GPU heavyweight io.net shared the details if its recent collaboration with Zerebro, a protocol of autonomous AI agents. This partnership is expected to boost Zerebro's role in Ethereum (ETH) validation participation and other data-heavy activities.

Reasoning AI models like OpenAI’s o1 highlight the immense compute demands of advanced AI:



$15 to analyze ~750K words

$60 for generation

~3-4x GPT-4o costs



For devs building new reasoning LLMs, @ionet offers decentralized infrastructure to reduce reliance on costly centralized… — io.net (@ionet) December 16, 2024

The ability to access vast GPU resources on demand will also support the exploration of novel AI applications, such as decentralized economic models and governance systems.

Zerebro cofounder Agustin Cortes highlights that the collaboration is set to open a new frontier for developers in both the AI and Web3 segments:

Zerebro is at the forefront of bridging the AI and crypto future. By building on io.net’s decentralized compute network, we are able to innovate while staying true to the crypto principles of decentralization. This collaboration will be the stepping stone for agents to have the autonomy to plug into Web3 infrastructure. Decentralized compute will be the lifeblood of agents and we are excited to be tinkering at the cutting edge.

Zerebro, cofounded by Jeff Yu and Agustin Cortes, has established itself as a pioneering AI agent with a diverse skill set ranging from digital art creation to community engagement.

The project is now broadening its horizons, with the goal of helping to secure the Ethereum blockchain while simultaneously advancing its creative and technical endeavors.

Novel tech designs for Ethereum (ETH) network validation

Tausif Ahmed, Chief Business Development Officer at io.net, shares the optimism of his colleague and is excited about io.net's new accomplishments:

This collaboration between io.net and Zerebro marks an exciting step forward for autonomous agents and decentralized AI in general. Zerebro can build with io.net’s permissionless and globally distributed compute network, ensuring it has the ability to continuously sustain operations and to keep innovating. This collaboration provides a first glimpse of a future in which millions of AI agents leverage decentralized compute networks to power an array of onchain tasks, extending the capabilities of what agents can do.

With io.net’s robust infrastructure underpinning its operations, Zerebro is set to redefine Ethereum network validation.

The partnership not only strengthens Zerebro’s capabilities but showcases the broader potential for Web3 infrastructure to support AI agents, fostering a future that is autonomous, creative and decentralized.