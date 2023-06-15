IMVU (VCORE) Token Sale Kicks off on KuCoin Spotlight

A new-gen metaverse-centric product by digital veteran IMVU, explodes on KuCoin Spotlight this week. Here is how KuCoin users can claim their VCORE allocations by holding KCS.

KuCoin Presents IMVU (VCORE) as 26th Spotlight Token Sale - Starting June 16

KuCoin Spotlight, a tokensale mechanism by leading exchange KuCoin, is designed to highlight most promising crypto projects and allow users to support their growth by purchasing tokens earlier. A number of crypto innovators already took part in KuCoin Spotlight Campaigns, including Lukso (LYXe), Chromia (CHR), and Sui Network (SUI).

According to the official announcement, the token sale of its first coin VCORE will take place on KuCoin Spotlight platform. The subscription campaign will be running between 12:00 a.m. UTC (June 16, 2023) and 12:00 a.m. UTC (June 19, 2023), while the lottery itself will take place on June 19.

In all, 40,000,000 VCORE tokens will be allocated for the event. With an initial token sale price of $0.00625 USD, the hardcap for the token sale is set at $250,000.

A total of 2,500 tickets will be distributed between the participants of the lucky draw. One account can only have one winning ticket.

The number of tickets for one account will depend on the KuCoin token (KCS) balance. Holders of 10-50 KCS will be able to claim one ticket, while holders of 1,000+ KCS (about $6,000) will be able to get 15 tickets each.

Participants in the KuCoin Spotlight Fiesta will be able to claim additional tickets by completing simple tasks that do not require sophisticated skills in crypto and blockchain.

Single token, various roles: What is VCORE in IMVU's metaverses?

In order to participate in the token sale, users should first complete Level 3 Identification Verification (Face Verification) before 12:00 a.m. on June 19, 2023 (UTC). VCORE allocations will be distributed to winners on June 20, 2023.

VCORE is the first cryptocurrency by metaverse pioneer IMVU. This team has been building community-run virtual worlds since 2004. Currently, millions of users are visiting its virtual venues to create and share 3D avatars, develop digital art experiences, and chat with other metaverse enthusiasts from all over the globe.

VCORE will be integrated into a variety of in-game mechanics inside IMVU. Namely, it will work as a part of the game/social play reward system, NFT minting and purchasing, paying earners and delivering community-led governance referendums.

Please note that users from restricted regions cannot participate in KuCoin Spotlight and please refer to the official announcement and landing page for more details.

Disclaimer:

Users from certain countries and arrears are not supported for the token purchase. It includes Albania, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cuba, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Jamaica, Japan, Lebanon, Lybia, Mali, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Canada, Panama, People's Republic of China, Senegal, Singapore, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Uganda, United States of America, including all US territories, and Venezuela.