Globees (BEE) RWA Innovator Announces Airdrop Campaign: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

With the full mainnet launch of its platform, Globees (BEE) announced the start of its massive community program designed to introduce a blockchain rental platform to the global Web3 family.

Globees (BEE) shares details of airdrop campaign: How to join

According to the official statement shared by the Globees (BEE) team, with the launch of its hybrid Web2/Web3 vacation rental platform, it prepared a massive airdrop designed to stimulate user-base growth.

$BEE Airdrop Farming is live on https://t.co/aQvsljnXH4 🎉



Participate in on-chain and off-chain quests, engage on X (it starts with this post!) and use our products to earn $BEE tokens.



Different categories, different allocation, let's dive in👇



🐝 Globees Users:

With the… pic.twitter.com/i8XjXfJVC7 — Globees 🌍🐝 (@Globees_Project) May 10, 2024

Within the framework of the airdrop, a total of 10,000,000 BEE tokens will be offered to active participants.

The distribution of BEE to the most engaged users will also play a key role in decentralizing its digital assets and increasing its metrics, essential for listing the token on the main centralized exchanges.

In order to ensure fair and democratic participation, Globees (BEE) formed a strategic partnership with Pulsar Money to offer an intuitive and innovative dashboard for airdrop tasks.

The program of challenges for airdrop participants will include both on-chain and off-chain tasks. Members of the Globees (BEE) community are invited to create content on social networks and interact with the future platform, as well as buying BEE tokens, minting NFTs on MultiverseX and providing liquidity on DEX...

There's even talk of hidden quests that will give BEE bonuses!

Globees (BEE) introduces new instruments for vacation rental segment

The "early bird" phase of the release campaign was launched on 10 May 2024 and will run until September. The holiday rental platform will be launched in the coming weeks.

All the properties listed will be located in France, and the approach of the 2024 Olympic Games will be an incomparable growth factor.

Globees (BEE) representatives emphasized the importance of the solution for the adoption of blockchain technology in the real world:

We want to put hosts and travelers back at the center of the game by freeing them from the constraints of platform monopolies and better sharing the creation of value. We are also keen to encourage eco-responsible behavior thanks to blockchain and the digital assets that make up our ecosystem.