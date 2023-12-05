Earth Wallet Completes Third-Party Security Audit: Details

Earth Wallet becomes the first independently audited noncustodial wallet that supports the Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) networks simultaneously. The team hopes to set new industry standards for Bitcoin Taproot adoption.

Halborn Security successfully audited Earth Wallet

Earth Wallet, a top-tier cryptocurrency wallet with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) support, has announced the successful completion of an independent security audit. Stress testing was conducted by reputable blockchain security firm Halborn Security.

Once the forensic examination carried out by Halborn’s security professionals is over, Earth Wallet scored the status of the first independently audited self-custody Bitcoin Ordinals and Ethereum proof-of-stake wallet available for iOS and Android smartphones.

During the audit, Halborn Security rigorously tested the wallet’s security protocols to ensure the highest level of user safety.

Earth Wallet founder and CEO Sukhveer Sanghera is excited about the results of the audit and its effects for the development strategy of his product:

We are thankful to Halborn Security for helping independently verify our commitment to the fundamentals of Bitcoin and Ethereum decentralization, self-custody. We are dedicated to empowering everyone on Earth with full control of their own digital assets, without sacrificing security or user-friendliness.

Per the team's statement, with the audit, Earth Wallet yet again reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of self-custody and decentralization.

Earth Wallet logs 20,000 downloads, announces ESG initiatives

Since the onset of its operations, Earth Wallet was downloaded more than 20,000 times by users of its iOS and Android versions.

The service supports all major digital tokens, NFTs and Ordinals on Bitcoin. Its open-source SDKs also facilitate seamless connections with decentralized applications (dApps), and its domain support feature enhances user experience and accessibility.

In addition to its numerous user-centric features, Earth Wallet is dedicated to environmental sustainability. Named for its planetary focus, Earth Wallet has contributed significantly to ecological causes, planting thousands of trees to combat deforestation and removing thousands of pounds of plastic from the ocean.