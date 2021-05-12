Bingbon Launches Anniversary Competition with Exclusive NFTs and 50,000 USDT

Crypto derivatives trading platform Bingbon invites all traders to participate in its trading contest with lucrative rewards

Crypto trading platform Bingbon, focused on high-leveraged cryptocurrency derivative products, celebrates its three-year anniversary. To say "thank you" to its solid community of traders, it launches a competition with rewards in NFTs and stablecoins.

Multi-level competition for every trader

According to the official announcement by Bingbon, its Profit Ranking Competition will consist of two rounds.

Image by Bingbon

A total of 500 exclusive non-fungible tokens will be minted specially for this event. Meanwhile, users can take U.S. Dollar Tethers (USDT) in an equal amount instead of NFTs.

The Bingbon team outlines that this form of reward was chosen due to enormous hype around the NFT segment that captured the crypto scene in 2021:

After all, these digital collectibles are gaining much traction and bringing with them a new type of innovation that is capable of disrupting and at the same time transforming the industry. In addition, it breathes the spirit of creativity. The beauty surrounding blockchain and crypto is that you can never predict the outcomes or surprises that present themselves from time to time.

All users who have at least 30 USDT on their balances are eligible for this competition.

Bigbon teases "grand prize" of 50,000 USDT

The preliminary round of competition will be comprised of three phases—one phase per week. Winners at every phase will be rewarded with NFTs or Tethers.

At the same time, the social competition will consist of the top 170 popular traders, who will also receive NFTs.

Winners of the first phase of the preliminary round, as well as the top 100 winners of the social competition, will take part in the final competition. A total of 50,000 USDT is the prize for the top trader, while 45,000 USDT will be rewarded to the most successful team.

The preliminary round will take place between May 20 and June 10, while the final round will continue until June 17.