Binance Coin Mildly Down as Total Amount of BNB Burned Surpasses $3 Million

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to BurnBNB data, the total amount of BNB burned is now above $3 million. Binance Coin (BNB) is mildly down today in comparison to the rest of the altcoin market. In the last 24 hours, the majority of altcoin tokens have suffered notable losses between 10% and 30%.

6,100 #BNB ($3,655,350) has been burned since the BEP-95 real-time burning upgrade ❤️‍🔥 — BurnBNB (@BurnBNB) December 6, 2021

On Nov. 30, Binance Smart Chain went through one of the most extensive upgrades since its inception. Dubbed Bruno Upgrade v1.1.5 (also known as the BEP-95 upgrade), the hard fork introduced a real-time burn mechanism for BNB token.

The latest update from BurnBNB, the BNB token burn tracker bot, indicates that 6,100 BNB - worth $3,655,350 - has been burned since the BEP-95 real-time burning upgrade, which allots a fixed ratio of Binance Coin collected by each validator to be burned.

Binance Coin began with an initial supply of 200 million tokens, but due to regular coin burn events, the supply is gradually decreasing. This figure currently stands at $166.8 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

BNB presently trades down 3% for the day at $541. BNB’s market cap is currently $90.4 billion, remaining the third largest cryptocurrency behind Ethereum (ETH).