Here’s What Saved Bitcoin and Crypto Market in Past 24 Hours

Fri, 08/18/2023 - 15:25
article image
Yuri Molchan
The SEC decision has prevented further Bitcoin crash, BTC price has levelled
Cover image via www.freepik.com
On August 17, the primary cryptocurrency Bitcoin suddenly received a major blow and collapsed by roughly 10% over the past 24 hours. The fall took place just within ten minutes, which sent a shock wave along the crypto market.

SHIB Army Burns Close to 100 Million SHIB Despite Massive Price Crash

Bitcoin slipped under the $26,000 level for the first time since June. Now, the leading digital crypto is trading at $26,079 on the Bitstamp exchange.

One of the reasons for the massive and abrupt price decline was the rumor that Elon Musk’s SpaceX had sold $373 million in Bitcoin, unloading them on the market. However, according to he Wall Street Journal, all SpaceX did was write down the worth of Bitcoin it holds.

The plunge in Bitcoin price, however, halted when the US securities regulator is inclined to approve several Ethereum futures ETFs. Bloomberg reported that several anonymous sources close to the SEC shared that the regulator “isn’t likely to block the products”. Among the companies which have filed for ETFs based on Ethereum futures are ProShares, Bitwise, and a few others.

The SEC has not responded to requests for comments.

 

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum ETF #SpaceX
article image
