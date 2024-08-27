    1.8 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: SHIB Enters Uptrend

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu finally back in uptrend as trillions being transacted
    Tue, 27/08/2024 - 10:37
    1.8 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: SHIB Enters Uptrend
    Due to a substantial increase in transaction volume over the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu is generating some momentum. A total of 1.8 trillion SHIB tokens have been transacted in a single day, mostly due to massive whale movements.

    The recent increase in activity on the Shiba Inu network is evidenced by the fact that it is approaching the seven-day high of 2.12 trillion SHIB, which was recorded on Aug. 21. For SHIB, this surge in whale transactions is a crucial development since it suggests that market sentiment may be changing. 

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Whales, who are usually more methodical about their investments, might be setting themselves up for a price increase, which could significantly change the Shiba Inu market dynamics.

    Large transaction volume could signal the start of a longer-term uptrend for SHIB, attracting more retail investors and possibly resulting in a sizable price rally. Shiba Inu is exhibiting some encouraging indicators, according to an analysis of the price dynamics based on the supplied charts.

    SHIB seems to be stabilizing now that it has recently rebounded from its lows following an extended period of decline. As the market looks for direction, it is important to keep an eye on the $0.00001460 price level, which is a threshold where SHIB more likely found grounds for reversal. 

    Additionally, SHIB is currently trading below both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, which are commonly regarded as significant resistance levels. But there is a good chance that SHIB will break above these moving averages, indicating a reversal of the downtrend and the beginning of a fresh bullish phase if the momentum currently being driven by whale activity continues.

    #Shiba Inu
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

