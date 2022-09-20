Ripple CEO’s Meeting with CFTC Commissioner Sparks Speculation, BTC Continues to Slide, SHIB, XRP, ADA See High Interest in Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Ripple CEO's meeting with CFTC commissioner sparks flurry of speculation

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner Caroline D. Pham has recently tweeted about visiting Ripple Labs and meeting Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse as part of her "learning tour." The fintech giant's head responded to Pham’s tweet by saying that it was "an absolute pleasure" to welcome her to his company's offices. The visit has caused two reactions among the XRP community: some used it as a chance to take a dig at the SEC, while others - as an opportunity to speculate that the timing of the meeting might not be a coincidence, going as far as suggesting that the CFTC may become the token's primary regulator. This would mean that the XRP token would be classified as a commodity.

Bitcoin continues to slide as Dogecoin returns to top 10

As a result of bulls failing to hold the key support at the $20,000 level, Bitcoin dropped to an intraday low of $18,682 on the Bitstamp exchange yesterday. The king crypto keeps trading in tandem with traditional financial markets, unable to act as a portfolio diversifier. On Thursday, BTC lost 5% of its value following the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ announcement about U.S. inflation ticking back up last month. In the meantime, the most popular meme coin, DOGE, has managed to return to the top 10 cryptos in terms of market capitalization, surpassing Polkadot. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is currently trading at $18,946, and Dogecoin at $0.058.

SHIB, XRP, ADA face high interest in crypto community

According to Santiment’s recent tweet, following a big hit the crypto market experienced last week, social media mentions of certain cryptos have spiked. The tokens that saw increased interest among investors are ETH, ADA and XRP, with SHIB and Polygon’s MATIC joining them. As pointed out by the Santiment analytics team, the majority of other cryptocurrencies are being discussed a lot less. In late August, SHIB set its own three-month record for social media mentions. The reason for interest in these cryptos is easy to explain: Cardano is on track to perform the Vasil hard fork, ETH has just completed the long expected Merge upgrade, and XRP is spiking due to advancements in the Ripple-SEC case .

Shiba Inu game launches on Play Store in Australia