'$1 Million for BTC' Samson Mow Stuns With Chinese New Year Bitcoin Prediction

Prominent crypto entrepreneur and vocal advocate for Bitcoin Samson Mow has stirred anticipation with his latest predictions tying BTC to the auspicious year of the Green Dragon in the Chinese zodiac. Mow, known for his bullish stance on Bitcoin, suggests that the convergence of the Year of the Green Dragon with Bitcoin could catalyze what he terms the "Omega Candle" in the crypto markets.

2024, dubbed the Year of the Green Dragon, symbolizes wealth and prosperity in Chinese culture. Mow posits that this alignment bodes well for Bitcoin, emphasizing its role as a tool for creating generational wealth. Drawing parallels to historical market trends, he speculates whether the launch of Bitcoin ETFs could propel the cryptocurrency into a 20-year bull run akin to the trajectory seen with gold ETFs.

Happy Chinese New Year! 2024 is the year of the Green Dragon 青龙 (or Wood Dragon 木龙 as it's element is wood). This dragon comes once a century and represents wealth, riches, and auspiciousness. Combining this particular dragon with #Bitcoin may usher in the Omega Candle. 🐉🧵 pic.twitter.com/pgpRatqc4C — Samson Mow (@Excellion) February 11, 2024

Moreover, Mow highlights the onset of the Nine Fortunes era, spanning from 2024 to 2043, characterized by themes of fire and prosperity in specific industries such as technology and energy production. He contends that BTC, with its innovative technology and disruptive potential, stands to benefit significantly during this era of upward development.

While some may question the significance of Chinese zodiac forecasts, Mow points out that billions of people adhere to these beliefs, potentially influencing market sentiment. With Bitcoin ETFs slated for launch in Hong Kong soon, Mow's optimism about Bitcoin's future trajectory remains unwavering.

He has been vocal about his expectation for a surge in Bitcoin's price, even daring to predict a staggering $1 million valuation for the cryptocurrency in the long run.